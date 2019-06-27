UTA becomes second agency to sue Writers Guild of America

United Talent Agency has become the second major Hollywood talent agency to sue the Writers Guild of America, claiming in a suit filed Thursday that the guild has violated antitrust laws by organizing a group boycott.
The complaint, submitted in federal court in California, is similar to the suit filed earlier this week by William Morris Endeavor against the guild. Both suits allege that the WGA has violated the Sherman Antitrust Act by compelling its members to fire their agents if they don’t acquiesce to the union’s demands.
UTA said in its suit that the WGA’s actions have adversely affected its businesses, including the practice known as packaging — a longstanding and highly lucrative practice in which an agency receives fees on a TV show for putting together the talent.
The lawsuit is the latest development in the ongoing dispute between the WGA and Hollywood talent agencies. In April, the guild told its members to fire their agents after the two sides failed to reach a negotiated agreement on a range of issues including packaging.
WGA has objected to packaging fees, arguing that agencies have prioritized the fees it receives over traditional client representation. The guild has also demanded agencies cease so-called affiliate production — a newer trend in which agencies have become their own studios by engaging in TV and movie production.
UTA’s lawsuit comes after a second round of negotiations collapsed last week when the guild rejected agencies’ latest offer to increase profit sharing with junior TV writers.
“[The] WGA’s ban has harmed competition in the packaging market and other markets that WGA has no authority to regulate,” the complaint said.
The WGA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The guild has separately sued Hollywood’s four biggest talent agencies in April over the legality of packaging fees.
UTA is seeking unspecified damages and an injunction against the WGA.