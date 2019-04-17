WGA sues four main talent agencies over packaging fee dispute

The Writers Guild of America said it is suing the four main talent agencies over a practice the union says is harmful to the interests of its members.
At a news conference Wednesday, the union said it has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the agencies — CAA, WME, ICM Partners and UTA — alleging the widespread use of packaging fees violates state and federal laws.
At the heart of the dispute are the money agencies extract from TV shows and movies for pulling together talent for projects. Writers believe agencies have prioritized these packaging fees over their traditional duties of client representation. Agents have countered that writers benefit from packaging, in part because they don’t have to pay the traditional 10% commission.
The lawsuit claims the agencies’ use of such fees violates the state’s fiduciary duty law by pitting the interests of agencies against those of their clients. It also alleges the fees violate anti-kickback provisions of the federal Taft-Hartley Act.
The WGA is seeking an injunction from the court to prevent agencies from collecting such fees, as well as damages and repayments from fees that were illegally obtained.
The lawsuit comes four days after the WGA made good on its threat to have members fire their agents en masse if they could not reach an agreement on a new code of conduct to replace a 43-year-old pact.
The union is enforcing a new code that bars longstanding practices that have been the source of major friction with writers.
Numerous writers have indicated they will fire their agents in accordance with the guild’s position.
“Lost” writer Damon Lindelof used his Instagram account over the weekend to say he had sent his agents at CAA the guild’s termination letter. “My agents have become my friends,” he wrote. “As brutal as it is to send this letter, I unequivocally stand with my sisters and brothers and my union.”
Aside from packaging fees, the fight also involves a more recent phenomenon — the aggressive move by agencies into TV and movie production, an area once the exclusive domain of the Hollywood studios but which has seen an invasion by tech giants Netflix, Apple and Amazon.
Endeavor, CAA and UTA have all embarked on some form of production. The three firms have brought in private equity investors, which have transformed the agency industry in the past decade by putting the focus on beefing up bottom lines and finding new sources of revenue.