Disneyland starts taking Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservations

If you make reservations to stay at one of three hotels in the Disneyland Resort during the first three weeks after the new Star Wars land opens, the park will automatically send you reservations to visit Galaxy's Edge for a four-hour period.

If you want to visit Galaxy’s Edge during its first three weeks without booking a hotel room, make a reservation for a four-hour block of time by going to the Disneyland website. Reservations are free, but you can’t get in without paying admission to the park.