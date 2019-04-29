California Inc.: Southern California home prices dip for the first time in years

Deadly toy: Mattel Inc. is grappling with the recently announced recall of 4.7 million Rock ’n Play Sleepers made by its Fisher-Price unit. The recall came after the deaths of more than 30 infants linked to the product since it was introduced in 2009, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall was announced after a Consumers Report investigation and an urgent warning by the the American Academy of Pediatrics.