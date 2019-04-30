One-time deficit hawk Mulvaney says soaring U.S. debt isn’t ‘holding us back’

Those kind of analyses and polls showing most Americans don’t feel the law has benefited them has been seized upon by Democratic presidential candidates. Sen. Kamala Harris said during a recent televised town hall that her very first act as president would be to enact a tax cut that would boost incomes for working families by as much as $6,000 a year. Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants a tax on the super-rich that backers say could raise as much as $275 billion a year.