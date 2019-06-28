Apple reportedly moves Mac Pro production to China

The Mac Pro is Apple’s lowest-volume product; however, the decision on where to make it comes at a particularly sensitive time. For more than a year, Apple avoided major damage from the U.S. trade war with China, thanks in part to a White House charm offensive by Cook. But the recent round of tariffs proposed by the U.S. includes mobile phones, such as the iPhone, Apple’s most important product, which is made almost entirely in China. Laptops and tablets may also be encumbered with the 25% import levy.