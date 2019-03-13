Facebook, Instagram and Messenger outage spreads worldwide

Your Facebook page isn’t the only one that’s down.
Users of Facebook Inc.’s namesake social network and two of the company’s popular other properties, Instagram and Messenger, are experiencing technical difficulties Wednesday.
Reports on Downdetector, a website for reporting problems on applications and websites, have included complaints about trouble logging into accounts and the inability to post comments or photos.
Some users are encountering a message that indicates the site is down for maintenance. The services have been down since about 9 a.m. PDT.
“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson said.
The problem is not related to a distributed denial-of-service attack, commonly known as a DDoS attack, the company said.