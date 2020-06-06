Hot Property newsletter: Pardon our interruption

Happily, the intersection of L.A.’s real estate market and its entertainment industry can always supply a needed distraction. The same with pro sports — even when no one is on the field. This week’s residential players include a mega-musician, actors and sports figures.

Our Home of the Week is a 1920s English Tudor Revival-style residence in Los Feliz that underwent a two-year restoration. Yes, you could say the place has come roaring back. Handsome brickwork and a conical turret known as a witch’s cap add to the curb appeal. Inside the 8,900-square-foot home, listed at $8.195 million, is a speakeasy-style bar.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



His other happy place

Pharrell Williams has put his dazzling glass-covered compound in the Hollywood Hills up for sale at $11.95 million.

The Grammy-winning artist has a penchant for owning architecturally interesting estates. This year, he put a 17,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion that looks like a supervillain’s lair on the market for $16.95 million.

His Hollywood Hills compound has a similar dramatic style, encompassing 1.5 acres on a ridgetop with views of the city and valley below.

The low-slung five-bedroom main house adjoins an infinity pool. There’s also a two-story guesthouse.

The 47-year-old singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, known simply as Pharrell, has won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations, including one for his hit song “Happy.”

Pharrell’s low-slung home in Hollywood Hills overlooks L.A. (Realtor.com)

Taking their acts elsewhere

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are hoping to sell their Beverly Hills home of the last six years, listing the East Coast-inspired traditional for $13.995 million.

Built about two decades ago, the half-acre estate centers on a three-story home with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 7,351 square feet. Features include a gym, a sauna and a wine cellar.

A covered patio extends off the back of the home, descending to a grassy yard with a swimming pool, spa and grill.

Kutcher, 42, starred in the sitcom “That ’70s Show” before appearing in the films “My Boss’s Daughter,” “The Butterfly Effect” and “Guess Who.” More recently, the actor portrayed Steve Jobs in “Jobs.”

Kunis, 36, also starred in “That ’70s Show” before breakout roles in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Black Swan.” Her more recent credits include “Friends With Benefits,” “Ted” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are looking for a buyer for their Beverly Hills home. (Realtor.com)

Tailback finds the end zone

Former NFL tailback turned college football analyst Reggie Bush has sold his Pacific Palisades home of about six years for $7.381 million.

Completely renovated during Bush’s stay, the striking contemporary home of about 7,500 square feet features blackout curtains and a drop-down projection screen in the living room to transform the space into a home theater. A multi-room master suite, which has a wraparound terrace, is among the five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The three-quarter-acre property contains an infinity-edge swimming pool, a fire pit and a built-in barbecue.

Bush, 35, played for the Saints, the Dolphins, the Lions, the 49ers and the Bills during 11 pro seasons. Last year, he was hired by Fox Sports as a college football studio analyst, joining former USC teammate Matt Leinart, among others.

Former NFL player Reggie Bush has sold his house in Pacific Palisades. (Jeff Elson)

Cutting another tie

Five years after their separation, singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger have sold their marital home. The Sherman Oaks mansion just traded hands for $5 million, or $400,000 less than the pair paid for it shortly before separating in 2015.

The more than 10,000 square feet of living space includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a family room under coffered ceilings and a movie theater perched above the three-car garage.

Lawn separates a sports court from a saltwater swimming pool and spa in the backyard.

Lavigne found stardom when she was just 17 with her 2002 debut album “Let Go,” which featured the hits “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” The 35-year-old has released six studio albums including 2019’s “Head Above Water.”

Kroeger, 45, is the lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band Nickelback. Since forming in 1995, the group has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide with hits including “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph” and “Rockstar.”

The onetime marital home of Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger contains a movie theater. (Realtor.com)

Malibu’s Wild, Wild West

The Malibu home of Robert Conrad, the actor known for his popular roles on the 1960s shows “Hawaiian Eye” and “The Wild, Wild West,” is coming to market for $5.195 million.

Conrad, who died in February at 84, bought the ocean-view property in 2011 for $1.35 million and reimagined the existing 1970s residence into a light-filled contemporary. The house faces a stretch of beach where the actor learned to surf in the 1950s.

The two-story house has high ceilings, walls of glass and a wraparound balcony that extends the living space outdoors. The 3,765-square-foot floor plan includes a two-story living room, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

A saltwater swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, a beach volleyball court and a putting green fill out the three-quarter acre property.

Conrad, known for performing his own stunts, became an overnight star after “Hawaiian Eye” debuted in 1959 and cemented his status in the ’60s as star of “The Wild, Wild West.”

Robert Conrad’s Malibu home takes in ocean views. (Anthony Barcelo)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, fresh off the $75-million debut of his new film “Another 48 Hrs.,” box-office star Eddie Murphy put his Benedict Canyon home up for sale at $9 million. Murphy, who bought the place in the ‘80s from Cher, was concerned with privacy and security when he listed the 10,000-square-foot Moroccan villa. The comedian eventually sold the place and now resides in a 10-bedroom, 17-bathroom mega-mansion in guard-gated Beverly Park.

Many are familiar with La Casa Pacifica, the San Clemente estate used by President Richard M. Nixon as his Western White House, which listed for sale a few years ago for $75 million (and was more recently priced at $57.5 million). But 20 years ago, it was Nixon’s former home in Trousdale that was providing column fodder. The 1.5-acre estate is where Nixon and wife Pat lived in the early ‘60s when he ran for governor, and had recently sold for about $2.7 million.

Ten years ago, Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz was playing the part of a home seller after listing her Sunset Strip-area home for sale at $3.695 million. The exotic one-story was described as having intricately carved entry doors, bamboo floors and French doors along the back.



What we’re reading

“At Home With Tiger Woods” gives viewers a look at his fabled outdoor short-game area, his club graveyard, his two dogs and more at his Jupiter Island, Fla., residence. The pro golf champ also has a “regular” office full of family photos, trophies and other memorabilia, notes Golf Digest in an exclusive 13-part series.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, recently listed their renovated Bloomfield Hills, Mich., home for sale at $6.5 million. USA Today talked to the custom home builder who spent nearly two years getting to know the Staffords while they gutted the old house and added 3,000 square feet, including an entirely new second floor. Among features is a 600-bottle wine room. “The ceiling of that wine room is all glass that’s looking up into the dining room,” builder Anthony Bosco said. “It’s pretty wild.”