Hot Property Newsletter: Properties with serious air

In L.A., luxury living comes with attitude — and altitude. This week’s slate includes an actor’s “Mansion in the Sky,” a basketball player’s new home court in Encino and a pair of properties owned by “Hunger Games” celebrities.

Our Home of the Week is all about wellness. A hybrid of Georgian and traditional styles, the Beverly Hills abode comes with a sauna, steam room, cold plunge and a gym with a Peloton bike. Still not sold? The $12.195-million asking price also includes three months of in-home yoga lessons and cold-pressed juice deliveries.

— Neal J. Leitereg and Jack Flemming

Actor eyes sale in the sky

Actor and playwright Matthew Perry has put his penthouse at the Century building in Century City on the market for $35 million.

The roughly 9,300-square-foot residence, dubbed the “Mansion in the Sky,” takes up an entire floor in the 42-story high-rise designed by Robert A.M. Stern. It features four bedrooms, an expansive living room, a custom screening room and a center-island kitchen. Four private terraces give way to panoramic views in every direction.

A curving wall of floor-to-ceiling windows in the re-imagined master bedroom centers on the L.A. cityscape. The over-the-top suite is complete with dual bathrooms, walk-in closets and a plush sitting area with a fireplace.

Perry, 49, is selling because he is now spending more time on the East Coast and in Malibu. The television, film and stage actor is best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom “Friends.”

Called "Mansion in the Sky," Matthew Perry's Century City penthouse has about 9,300 square feet of living space, a custom screening room and a center-island kitchen. Perry purchased the residence in the Century building two years ago and worked with architect Scott Joyce and designer LM Pagano to transform the living spaces. New details include subdued colors, textured accents and modern fixtures. The screening room is awash in a plush material. (Michael MaNamara and Jason Speth)

King’s new court in Encino

Basketball veteran Zach Randolph has yet to find a team for the upcoming NBA season, but he has found a new home. A corporate entity tied to the two-time All-Star has paid out $5.195 million for a brand new mansion in Encino, records show.

In addition to an 8,200-square-foot home, the half-acre lot holds a swimming pool, a cabana with a bathroom, a fire pit lounge, an outdoor kitchen, an herb garden and a basketball court.

A vast open floor plan full of clean lines, white walls, light hardwood floors and pocketing doors anchors the three-story interior. A 300-bottle wine cellar sits at the center, and surrounding it are a chandelier-topped dining room, living room with a fireplace and custom kitchen with a split-level island.

A 17-year veteran, Randolph was drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2001 and named the league’s Most Improved Player three years later. He also spent time with the Knicks, Clippers, Grizzlies and Kings, for whom he last played in the 2017-18 season.

Custom-built in 2019, the three-story home expands to a fenced backyard with a pool, cabana, fire pit and basketball court. (Realtor.com)

Hungry for a sale

After seven years, Josh Hutcherson is ready to part with his perch in the Hollywood Hills. The “Hunger Games” star just listed his Midcentury-style treehouse for $3.495 million — roughly $1 million more than he paid in 2012.

Built in 1951, the zen-like hideaway has drawn a few stars over the years; previous owners include Ellen DeGeneres and late actor Heath Ledger. Brick staircases and terraced gardens approach the home, which holds two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,861 square feet.

A bastion of Midcentury style, the interior combines polished concrete floors, beamed ceilings, white-painted brick and other natural textures. The space opens outside to a treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit, dining area and screening room.

Hutcherson, 26, starred as a child in the films “Little Manhattan,” “Bridge to Terabithia” and “The Polar Express” before more recent roles in “The Hunger Games” and “Future Man.” Later this year, he’s set to appear in James Franco’s “The Long Home.”

Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit and screening room. (Realtor.com)

Film exec finds buyer

It’s a wrap in Brentwood, where film executive and producer Nina Jacobson has sold her chic Midcentury Modern home for $6.925 million.

Built in the 1950s and remodeled by designer Jamie Bush, the single-story home sits on a flat half-acre lot with a swimming pool, retro pavilion, gardens and lots of grass. Intersecting beams top a courtyard with a pond out front, leading into 3,652 square feet of clean lines and glass walls.

Concrete floors, walnut built-ins and mosaic tiles adorn the indoor-outdoor living spaces. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace separates a pair of lounges, and there’s also a sunny breakfast nook and wood-covered kitchen.

Jacobson served as president of Disney’s Buena Vista Motion Pictures Group before founding her own production company, Color Force, in 2007. The studio’s films include “The Hunger Games,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Ben is Back” and the upcoming Richard Linklater film “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Built in 1950, the single-story home features clean lines, walnut built-ins, walls of glass and mosaic tile across 3,652 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Actress’s Bell Canyon compound

“Claws” star Niecy Nash is looking to nail down her second home sale this year. Months after Nash sold her Northridge home, the actress put her Bell Canyon compound on the market for $1.249 million.

The tree-filled property holds a contemporary-style main residence, a guest studio and gym, a gazebo, a swimming pool and spa with a diving board and a three-car garage. A series of decks, terraces and patios take in the scenery.

Inside, a rounded, split-level floor plan features walls of picture windows and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. A total of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are within 3,217 square feet of living. During Nash’s stay, one of the bedrooms was converted into a boutique-like dressing room with built-in seating and a chandelier.

Nash, 49, has received Emmy Awards as host of the Style network show “Clean House” and for her role on the HBO show “Getting On.” Her other credits include the shows “The Soul Man,” “Scream Queens” and “Reno 911!”

Actress Niecy Nash is asking $1.249 million for her Bell Canyon home, which sits on about three-quarters of an acre. Besides the four-bedroom main house, the property features a swimming pool, a gazebo and ample patio space. A blanket of mature landscaping engulfs the 3,217-square-foot house. (Richard Horn)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, the former Mulholland Drive home of silver screen star Errol Flynn was torn down to make way for a new 14,000-square-foot mansion. Flynn had installed one-way mirrors in the ceiling of the home to spy on his famous guests. It was later owned by pop star Ricky Nelson.

It was 20 years ago that “ER” star Anthony Edwards wrapped up a major renovation of his oceanfront home in the Capistrano Beach area of Dana Point. The Mission-style house was among four built by oil baron Edward Doheny in 1928. Architect John McInnes, who designed homes for Kevin Coster and Alex Trebec, handled the restoration.

Ten years ago, Hugh Hefner and his then-wife, Kimberley, sold the house next door to the Playboy Mansion for $18 million. The Holmby Hills estate, designed by Arthur R. Kelly, was built in 1929 for the sister of Arthur Letts Jr., the original owner of the Playboy Mansion. The buyer, entrepreneur Daren Metropoulos, would buy the Playboy Mansion nearly a decade later in one of L.A. County’s largest home sales historically.

