Hot Property Newsletter: There’s music in the real estate air

With apologies to multiple lyricists, there’s music in the air and lots of home sales everywhere this week. A rocker bides his time and offers his mountain retreat for lease while waiting for a buyer, a guitarist finds a home that hooks him, and a songwriter puts pen to sales contract in Nashville.

Our Home of the Week is a Swiss Chalet Craftsman in Riverside’s Mount Rubidoux Historic District. The 1909 landmark features original woodwork, leaded-glass windows and a brick fireplace within 3,900 square feet of living space. The asking price is $1.2 million.

– Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Rocker changes his tempo

While longtime rocker Sammy Hagar is seeking a buyer for his Lake Arrrowhead estate, the French-inspired chateau is also available for lease at $30,000 a month — or even just for weekends.

The asking price is $3.9 million, down from $5.25 million when the property was originally listed in 2017.

The waterfront house, built in 2009, features beamed ceilings, a two-island kitchen, a formal dining room, a family room and a living room anchored by a limestone fireplace. The 6,557 square feet of living space also contains a wood-paneled game room, a wet bar, a sound-proof music room and eight bedrooms.

Hagar, 72, is a vocalist and songwriter. The Red Rocker, as he is known, fronted the bands Van Halen and Montrose and is an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sammy Hagar’s French chateau in Lake Arrowhead can be leased for $30,000 a month. (Shelli Cotriss)

A place to hang his ax

Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen, known as the guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age, has shelled out $2.325 million for a gated Mediterranean-style home in Woodland Hills.

Set on a lush acre, the home features expansive living spaces across 5,900 square feet. Highlights include a window-lined great room with sweeping views, a spacious kitchen with a center island and an indoor-outdoor lounge.

The master suite combines a bedroom, a balcony, a sitting area and a chandelier-topped bathroom with a spa tub, steam shower and fireplace. It’s one of six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Van Leeuwen, 49, played guitar for the bands Failure and A Perfect Circle before joining Queens of the Stone Age in the early 2000s. He’s recorded four studio albums with the rock band, including “Era Vulgaris” and “Villains.”

The Mediterranean-style home that Troy Van Leeuwen bought opens to a backyard patio. (Realtor.com)

A closer in Nashville

Singer-songwriter John Hiatt has sold his house in Nashville for $1.075 million.

The two-story stone home, built in 1929, is surrounded by more than an acre of lawn and mature trees. A steep roof and dormer windows accentuate the traditional style.

There is one bedroom on the first floor and three, including the master, upstairs. Dining and living rooms, a den with built-in bookcases, an office and four full bathrooms lie within the 3,374 square feet of living space.

The 67-year-old musician plays guitar, piano and keyboards. He has worked in a variety of genres including country and blues rock. Among artists to cover his songs are Bob Dylan, Joe Cocker and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

The traditional home that John Hiatt sold in Nashville also has a basement level. (Redfin.com)

Exec is ready to pull the plug

Music executive and producer Antonio “L.A.” Reid has listed his modern mansion on the Westside of Los Angeles for sale at $22.9 million.

Built in 2015, the multilevel house is set on a one-acre ridge of grounds that include a half-moon-shaped infinity-edge swimming pool, a spa and an outdoor kitchen with a bar.

The open and vaulted great room features a floating black granite fireplace that divides the space. Red velvet walls, carpeting and draperies create visual interest in the living room/den, which has a wet bar. In all, there are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in about 11,250 square feet of space.

The former Epic Records chairman, 63, has worked with such top-tier talents as Usher, Outkast and Sean “Puffy” Combs. He co-founded LaFace Records in the late 1980s and later headed up Def Jam Music Group for more than a decade.

Music exec L.A. Reid is trying to sell his Westside mansion. (Berlyn Photography)

Time to move the Grammys

The English record producer Spike Stent — who has won five Grammys for his collaborations with Madonna, Beyoncé, Muse, Frank Ocean and Ed Sheeran — has sold his traditional-style home in Encino for $2.65 million.

Stent made a few subtle changes to the two-story floor plan during his two-year ownership, splashing white paint over a pair of brick walls and adding bold shades of blue, purple and pink to the 4,618 square feet of living space.

The seven-bedroom house opens to an expansive living room under skylights. Other main-level highlights include a billiards room with paneled walls, a family room with a stone fireplace, an office lounge with built-ins and a master suite with a corner fireplace.

Hedges and fences frame the backyard, which contains a flagstone patio, a swimming pool, spa and lawn.

1 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The breakfast nook. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The billiards room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The office. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The backyard. (Realtor.com)

Her favorite room

“For All Mankind” actress Shantel VanSanten converted the garage of her 2,200-square-foot San Fernando Valley home to create just the right space for her collectibles and one very special object — a 10-foot table of tamarind wood from Southeast Asia. The barn-like space has black walls, white concrete floors and pine posts and beams.

Model and actress Shantel VanSantan poses for a portrait in her favorite hangout. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, singer Cher had just put the finishing touches on her latest remodel project, an 8,821-square-foot luxury compound on three-quarters of an acre in Kona, Hawaii. She planned to sell it at auction. Our headline: “It’s Sunny and It’s Cher’s.”

Twenty years ago, actor Tim Allen purchased the Hollywood Hills home of actor Christian Slater for $2.2 million. The Mediterranean-style house had three bedrooms within its 5,500 square feet.

Thirty years ago, Mike Love of the Beach Boys purchased the home of aviator Charles Lindbergh for about $1 million. The seller of the five-acre estate was Lindbergh’s widow, Anne Morrow Lindbergh.

