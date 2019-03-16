Hot Property Newsletter: Rambling and a rumpled raincoat

Our clocks have been adjusted, spring is almost here and the bulk of the winter rains are behind us. What’s also moving ahead besides time? Try the Southern California housing market. Luxury transactions abound, including sales by a veteran actor in Pacific Palisades and by the widow of a cigar-smoking TV detective. Hint: “Just one more thing.”
Our newly built Home of the Week in Encino, priced at $7.795 million, offers some extras for backyard athletes. Besides a swimming pool, there’s a putting green and a basketball half-court. An outdoor kitchen and lounge provide a place to refuel or just chill between quarters.
Breaking away in the Palisades
It’s a wrap in the Pacific Palisades, where Dennis Quaid has unloaded his Spanish retreat for $5.9 million. The actor, who starred in “The Parent Trap” and “The Rookie,” paid $5.1 million for the property six years ago.
Built in 1929, the home has leaded-glass windows, an ivy-draped façade and wood and tile finishes. Living spaces include a vaulted-ceiling living room, a dramatic rounded office and a movie theater with parquet floors. Six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms round out the 6,100 square feet of interiors.
Palm trees and verdant landscaping surround a swimming pool with a diving board.
Quaid, 64, recently starred in the sci-fi series “Fortitude.” His film work includes “Breaking Away,” “Vantage Point” and “The Day After Tomorrow.” He will appear in the upcoming comedy-drama “A Dog’s Journey.”
Where he burnt some shoe leather
A Malibu compound owned by the late actor Peter Falk and his second wife, actress Shera Danese, has sold for $3.18 million.
Built in 1992, the Mediterranean-style house sits on an acre with ocean views. The nearly 4,300 square feet of living space includes a dining room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The courtyard features a waterfall and a barbecue.
Peter Falk, who died in 2011 at 83, was known for his Emmy Award-winning role as a homicide detective in the series “Columbo.” The show aired on NBC from 1968-78 and was revived by ABC from 1989-2003. His scores of other acting credits include the films “Murder by Death” (1976), “The Princess Bride” (1987) and “Wings of Desire” (1987).
The couple bought the property through a trust in 2000 for $1.587 million. They met on the set of the film “Mikey and Nicky,” and she appeared in six “Columbo” episodes.
His housing is now paid by you
The French Chateau-style mansion in Alhambra owned by music producer Phil Spector where actress Lana Clarkson was slain is for sale at $5.5 million.
Called the Pyrenees Castle, the estate occupies a knoll of more than 2.5 acres. Turrets give the exterior its castle-like vibe, and a top-level terrace takes in city views.
At the heart of the 8,700 square feet of interiors is the grand marble foyer where Clarkson was found shot to death in 2003. There are nine bedrooms, two kitchens, two offices, a game room, a wet bar and a hair salon.
Spector was arrested on suspicion of Clarkson’s murder and, following a mistrial in 2007, was retried and convicted of second-degree murder. He’s serving a sentence of 19 years to life.
Now 79, Spector produced award-winning work with groups such as the Ronettes, the Beatles and the Ramones. His writing credits include “Be My Baby” and “Then He Kissed Me.” He paid $1.1 million for the home in 1998.
‘Partridge’ trying to sell his nests
Danny Bonaduce, who gained fame as the precocious middle brother in the 1970s musical sitcom “The Partridge Family,” has a listed a condo in urban Hollywood for sale at $1.05 million.
“For independent thinkers” reads the listing. A bonus room has been transformed into a weight room in the 2,305 square feet of living space, and a sauna was built in what was a fourth bathroom. An office adjoins one of the three bedrooms.
Bonaduce, 59, bought the unit in 2007 with his now ex-wife, Gretchen, for $825,000. A second home they bought together for $2.6 million has returned to the market for sale at $4.398 million in Los Feliz. It first listed last year at $4.998 million.
The 1926 Spanish estate of more than a half-acre sits behind iron gates. A rotunda entry features a curved wrought-iron staircase and a stenciled ceiling. The beamed-ceiling living room leads to a library. The lower level features a film set Tiki bar. There are four bedrooms and six bathrooms within the 6,529 square feet of living space.
The Bonaduces were married from 1990 to 2007. They both appeared in the reality television shows “Breaking Bonaduce” and “Celebrity Paranormal Project.”
Ambassador seeks buyer’s goodwill
U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands recently priced her villa in Bel-Air at $25.8 million, down from last year’s $37 million.
The classic Italian-style mansion sits on four acres in a gated community. More than 14,700 square feet of living space contains formal living and dining rooms, an office/library with a fireplace and a guest house. There are six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
Manicured gardens, a swimming pool, outdoor lounging spaces, a dining loggia and a 10-car motor court complete the grounds.
Sands, 58, built the residence in 2002 with her husband, the late real estate mogul Fred Sands. The chiropractor and former actress replaced her husband as CEO of Vintage Capital after his death in 2015.
His favorite room
Michael Vlamis, who stars in the CW network’s reboot series “Roswell, New Mexico,” shares his 1,642-square-foot West Hollywood house with three roommates. The actor, who enjoys having people around, has created a community space in the home’s detached rustic garage, which has evolved from man cave to think tank to screening room.
From the archives
Ten years ago, Academy Award-winning actress Sally Field listed her ocean-view house in Malibu for sale at $6.95 million. The five-bedroom home had nearly 6,000 square feet of living space and sat on three acres.
Twenty years ago, actor Bruce Willis sold a Malibu home for close to its asking price of $6.7 million. He had completely refurbished the five-bedroom, 4,800-square-foot house to include a two-story living room, two offices and a projection room.
