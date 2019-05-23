‘Frasier’ co-creater Peter Casey seeks $8 million for lakefront home in Toluca Lake

Producer-screenwriter Peter Casey, whose credits include such sitcom staples as “Cheers,” “Wings” and “Frasier,” has put his custom home in Toluca Lake up for sale at $7.998 million.
The traditional-style home sits on more than an acre of grounds where comedian-actor W.C. Fields once had a home. The former Fields residence was chopped into sections and moved in 1993 to Sylmar, where it was to be used as a child-care center, The Times previously reported. The current house, designed by Thane Roberts, was completed in 1995.
A two-story entry with a sweeping staircase sets the tone for the 6,602-square-foot interior. The lake-view formal living room features delicate molding, a fireplace and hardwood floors. A sunroom with wall-to-wall picture windows sits off the living area.
Dark wood paneling and an artistic plaster ceiling create visual interest in the library/den, which has another fireplace. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with two islands and a breakfast room. There’s also a glass-enclosed wine cellar.
A multi-room master suite with dual closets and a fireplace is among six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
Outside, arbors wrapped in creeping vines add ambience to a dining patio. A stone-rimmed swimming pool and spa, a lakeside sitting area, a fireplace and lawn complete the setting.
Casey, a seven-time Emmy Award winner, worked as a writer on “The Jeffersons” before writing and producing scores of episodes of “Cheers.” He went on to co-create “Frasier” with writer-producers David Angell and David Lee.
Joy Denton of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.