Kylie Jenner tweets she’s ‘really sick’ and can’t make Paris Fashion Week

Reality television star, makeup mogul and self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner is sick and won’t be in Paris for Friday’s Balmain runway show and debut of her cosmetics collaboration with the French fashion house’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, she announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel,” read the post in part, “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit. ...”

She ended by urging her social media followers to join her in watching the women’s spring and summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week runway show, which is set to be livestreamed on the Balmain website at 2:30 a.m. Pacific. As part of the collaboration, she had been tapped to serve as the show’s artistic director for makeup.

According to published reports, the 22-year-old Jenner was also scheduled to celebrate the collaboration with an event at the label’s Rue Saint-Honoré boutique.

Jenner also was scheduled to be a presenter with Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner at Sunday’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. However, she was a no-show.

Several news outlets have reported that Jenner’s illness was severe enough for her to be hospitalized. However, The Times has not been able to independently corroborate this information. An email to Jenner’s management team inquiring about the extent and source of the young star’s illness went unanswered Thursday.

The Kylie X Balmain cosmetics collaboration, which will be officially unveiled at the show, includes eyeshadow, lip liner and lip gloss and is set to go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday on Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics website.