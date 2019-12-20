Top business stories for 2019: Elon Musk, Disney+, trade wars, IPOs that weren’t, and privacy in peril

A housing bottleneck

A residential development in San Jose. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

California’s housing affordability crisis boiled over into the Legislature. Tenants, paying rents more than a third higher than the national median, pushed through a rent control law that, starting Jan. 1, caps most yearly rent increases at 5% plus inflation. Senate Bill 50 would have dramatically increased home building by changing zoning in single-family neighborhoods, but it was squelched by

homeowners. With building permits plunging — down 9% statewide through October — expect the drive for high-density housing to pick up again in the new year.