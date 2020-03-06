Milken conference is postponed to July amid coronavirus fears

The Milken Institute Global Conference is being postponed until July as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

“Obviously we saw the news about SXSW, but I don’t have anything to share at this time about our plans,” said Milken Institute spokesman Geoffrey Baum. Organizers of South by Southwest canceled this year’s arts, music and technology festival in Austin, Texas, citing concerns Friday from city officials about the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

For more than two decades, the annual Global Conference run by billionaire financier Michael Milken’s think tank has gathered some of the world’s most influential people to swap notes on such topics as finance, immigration, healthcare and politics. It was originally scheduled for May 2 to 6 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.

The epidemic is prompting financial institutions to cancel or reschedule events, restrict travel, quarantine staff and test contingency plans. Covid-19 has caused more than 3,400 deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China. The number of cases in the U.S. rose to 330 as of late Friday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Oaktree Capital Management, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Glenview Capital Management are among the financial companies that have recently canceled gatherings or switched them to a virtual format.

The Milken conference is nicknamed “the Davos of the West” in a nod to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland where celebrities, business tycoons and policymakers flock. Past speakers include European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, former U.S. President George W. Bush, Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Leon Black and actor Tom Hanks. Last year, more than 4,000 attendees paid as much as $50,000 for tickets.

The event is known as much for its hobnobbing and dealmaking as for panel discussions. Attendees conduct separate meetings and throw parties at nearby mansions and hotels. In 2017, a cheetah named Bahati made an appearance at a bash hosted by EJF Philanthropies. In 2018, actor Jim Belushi held a mixer for investors and marijuana advocates at his $38.5-million estate.

The conference also often features holistic healing events, morning yoga, meditation and aromatherapy. Last year’s version included a discussion on healthy eating with U2 guitarist the Edge, a panel on micro-dosing LSD and an opportunity to play with puppies.

