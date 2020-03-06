SXSW is canceled over coronavirus concerns

The 2020 South by Southwest festival has been canceled, city officials in Austin, Texas, announced Friday.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he had declared a local disaster and “together with that I have issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest this year.”

The festival was to have been held March 13-22. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin.

Major SXSW participants including the Concord record label group, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Apple, Netflix and Amazon had already indicated they would no longer be attending.

This story will be updated.