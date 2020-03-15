L.A. bars will close and restaurants go takeout only, Garcetti orders

Los Angeles bars and nightclubs will close and restaurants must halt dine-in service and limit their business to takeout orders until March 31 as part of the city’s efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Garcetti said Sunday night.

Movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers will be closed, Garcetti said in a video press conference. Grocery stores, pharmacies and food banks will remain open.

The order goes into effect midnight Sunday.