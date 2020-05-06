What a reopened California will look like — and businesses’ odds of survival

Retail

Shoppers were out Tuesday at the FIGat7th open-air mall in downtown L.A., where the food court and several businesses are open. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

If you’ve been to a grocery store in the past six weeks, you’ve seen a glimpse of what all shopping will be like under social distancing. The number of customers inside will be limited, everyone will be wearing masks and nightly deep cleanings will become the norm.

That model has worked for essential businesses, where demand is high and customers are willing to tolerate some risk to get necessary supplies. But nonessential retailers like clothing and electronics stores might be forced to get creative with new ways of shopping, as industry analysts predict that more than 15,000 stores could permanently close this year.

“Without a strategic plan, it’s not going to be profitable to open back up,” said Michael Brown, a partner at the consulting firm A.T. Kearney specializing in consumer and retail business. Large chains would be wise to start by opening a few stores with limited staffing, he said.

Macy’s announced a plan in late April to reopen its 775 locations within six to eight weeks, pending government approval. Stores in the South are slated to reopen first, with plexiglass barriers in front of cash registers; the suspension of hands-on services, such as bra fitting and ear piercing; limited access to fitting rooms; and a 24-hour cool-down period for clothes that have been tried on or returned. Still, the company expects its reopened stores will bring in only 15% to 20% of their typical revenue at first.

But with durable merchandise and rent payments piling up, any sales are better than no sales for retail. New technology might make safe shopping easier, said Deborah Weinswig, chief executive and founder of Coresight, a global retail and technology advisory firm. The SARS outbreak in 2003 spurred Chinese businesses to create contactless payment systems that have now become the norm in that country, she said, and the U.S. could see a similar spike in adoption now.

Retailers that have been slow to embrace using their brick-and-mortar outlets as online sales pickup points could also innovate to deal with the viral impact.

“We should be able to shop an entire mall from one app,” Weinswig said. “Each mall in a way is ultimately a platform, and if you’re Simon [Property Group], you have many different Amazons.”

For individual stores, the recipe could be to operate more like boutiques: shorter hours, less merchandise on shelves, and a focus on personal customer service over free-range browsing. Brown cited the showroom model of some brands that began online, like Bonobos and Boll & Branch, as a possible future for more companies, allowing customers to try on freshly sanitized samples in-store and then order for pickup or delivery.

A Bonobos “guideshop” in La Brea. The brand’s stores are for trying on clothing only, making them a possible model for socially distanced retail. (Koury Angelo / Bonobos)

Some essential retailers that have kept their doors open in L.A. have been reaching back to an even older model: the full-service general store.

Golden Saddle Cyclery, a Silver Lake bike shop, has reduced its hours and limited customers to entering the store one at a time (with a socially distanced line on the sidewalk outside), and has also entirely walled off most of the shop. Customers can ask to see — but not handle — merchandise hanging on the walls. No try-ons are allowed, and no returns.

“Before, one person could really man the bike shop, run the register while other customers browse,” owner Kyle Kelley said. “Now from the moment someone walks in, you’re basically spoon-feeding them.”

His main advice to retailers opening up: “If it’s possible, do not let anyone in your store, and do not let people touch your stuff — having to go through your store and sanitize it is one of the most stressful and frustrating things you can do in your life.”

—Sam Dean

