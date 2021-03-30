Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 with new attraction

Universal Studios Hollywood is scheduled to reopen April 16, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut, and on opening day it will debut a ride based on the animated movie “The Secret Life of Pets.”

California guidelines released this month allow theme parks to reopen as early as April 1, but officials at several parks have said they needed additional time to staff up and make other preparations. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim are scheduled to open April 30. Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park plans to open sometime in May. Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, though, is opening this Thursday — the earliest the state allows.

With Los Angeles and Orange counties entering the less-restrictive orange tier — the third step of California’s reopening process — effective Wednesday, Universal Studios and the other theme parks in those counties could accept visitors at up to 25% capacity.

Advertisement

On Friday, the state released detailed reopening guidelines for amusement parks. Among the requirements: Parkgoers and employees must wear masks except when eating or drinking; indoor rides must last no longer than 15 minutes; and all queues must be outdoors, with visitors from different households standing at least six feet apart.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s newest ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, will debut when the park reopens. Featuring hyper-realistic animated characters, the attraction is based on the 2016 movie about the adventures of pets in New York. The new ride replaces the Globe Theatre, a venue that could accommodate up to 720 people and had been used for corporate and media events.