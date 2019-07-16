Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information

2020 Year In Review

Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus, social justice, wildfires and one of the most contentious elections in American history. 2020 was filled with trauma and reflection and loss at unprecedented levels.

Politics

This year was not to supposed to be anything like 2019 — and COVID made sure of it

President-elect Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

We could probe the universe and witness stars being born in a distant galaxy. We could find moments of grace. But we could do little to alter the course of this disease.

California

We had time for everything, and then we had time for nothing — nothing except the virus

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a monitor while performing chest compression on a patient who tested positive for coronavirus in the emergency room at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Amid the coronavirus resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of sick patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are once again being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

California

The moment the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic sunk in

South bound lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway leading to downtown Los Angeles are empty during the coronavirus outbreak. At the peak of the pandemic shutdown, global daily carbon dioxide emissions were down 17%, according to a new study.

California

Smith: 2020 was the year America embraced Black Lives Matter as a movement, not just a moment

FILE - This photo from Sunday June 14, 2020, shows protesters holding up a banner calling for unity, during an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by black LGBTQ+ leaders in Los Angeles. The chaos unleashed in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, has created space for different voices to speak, for different conversations to be had and for different questions to be asked. (AP Photo/Paula Munoz, File)

California

Hiltzik: 2020 was the year that American science denial became lethal

U.S. President Donald Trump

Looking Ahead

DATA IS BEAUTIFUL

California favors Biden, but Trump still raised $61 million. Who are the donors?

The final moments of Kobe Bryant’s fatal flight, turn by turn

Tracking the coronavirus in California

The guide to the Internet

WE WATCHED A LOT OF TV

Television

Ali: The best TV shows of 2020

What Lorraine is watching.

Television

Lloyd: The 10 best TV shows of 2020

What we listened to

SEE MORE COVERAGE OF 2020’S BEST MUSIC

Music

The 10 best Latin music moments of 2020

Music

Music’s winners (Lil Baby) and losers (John Lennon) for this Godforsaken 2020, so far

Music

Lil Baby owned 2020. Wait until you hear about his 2021

Music

What is the song of summer? Music insiders spin the soundtrack for a once-in-a-lifetime season

What happened to entertainment?

Special Projects From the Times