2020 Year In Review

We could probe the universe and witness stars being born in a distant galaxy. We could find moments of grace. But we could do little to alter the course of this disease.
Our most retweeted stories of the year include President Trump and taxes, major earthquakes, boy band BTS and the ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ dance.
Smith: 2020 was the year America embraced Black Lives Matter as a movement, not just a moment
Los Angeles Times television critic Lorraine Ali chooses the best TV shows of 2020.
Los Angeles Times television critic Robert Lloyd chooses the best TV shows of 2020.
What we listened to
It was the year Latinas took over the Super Bowl, and Bad Bunny — like everyone in quarantine — twerked alone.
In a year marked by COVID-19 and social unrest, music stars such as Fiona Apple, Killer Mike, Bad Bunny and Bob Dylan have risen to the occasion.
“The Bigger Picture” elevated Lil Baby from streaming champ to voice for a generation. But like everyone else, he just wants life to get back to normal.
What is the song of summer? Music insiders spin the soundtrack for a once-in-a-lifetime season
Beyoncé, Drake, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are among the artists with tunes contending to be 2020’s song of summer.
What happened to entertainment?
