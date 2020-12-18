What a year it was: A 2020 timeline

Nov. 3: California largely breezes through election day. Nationwide, it’s a different story. After midnight, President Trump announces he has won the election and demands that all vote counting stop, alleging voter fraud. But with millions of votes still to be counted, no news organizations declare a presidential winner.

Nov. 4: The U.S. becomes the first country in the world to exceed 100,000 daily cases of COVID-19.

Nurses Anthony Stamegna and Virginia Petersen tend to a COVID patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 4: President Trump continues his attack on the voting system as he joins several lawsuits aiming at stopping vote counts in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

Nov. 4: California’s ballot measure campaign season ends with voters granting companies such as Uber and Lyft the right to keep their drivers as independent contractors but rejecting a plan to expand rent control to more homes and communities.

Nov. 6: Los Angeles voters upend the political status quo by backing a slate of progressive candidates and measures in the Nov. 3 election. Among the victors is George Gascón, former San Francisco district attorney, who defeated L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.

Nov. 7: After days of waiting, major news organizations declare that Joe Biden has secured enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Nov. 8: “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, 80, dies following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek accepts the award for outstanding game show host for “Jeopardy!” at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena in 2019. (Chris Pizzello / Invision )

Nov. 9: HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for the coronavirus.

Nov. 9: Pfizer says early data on its coronavirus vaccine candidate suggest the shots may be 90% effective at preventing the disease.

Nov. 9: President Trump uses Twitter to announce that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has been fired.

Nov. 12: Coronavirus infections in California surpass 1 million; health officials warn that dire action must be taken to stop the spread of the illness.

A nurse holds a COVID-19 patient’s hand before an intubation procedure at Loma Linda University Medical Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 13: Gov. Gavin Newsom says he should not have attended a dinner with other households at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville (on Nov. 6) as coronavirus cases soar statewide.

Nov. 16: Moderna announces that its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data.

Nov. 16: Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm, just two weeks after Hurricane Eta hit, devastating the same areas.

Hurricane victims take refuge under a bridge in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. (Delmer Martinez / Associated Press)

Nov. 18: Pfizer says new results show its COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective.

Nov. 19: President Trump escalates his attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, pushing for judges and Republican state lawmakers and local officials in several battleground states to ignore voters’ verdicts and award him the electoral votes he needs for a second term.

Nov. 19: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a mandatory overnight stay-at-home order that will be instituted throughout most of California to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Nov. 20: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certifies President-elect Joe Biden’s win and the results of all the other races in the state.

Nov. 23: After a two-week standoff, Emily Murphy, General Services Administration head, reverses course and allows President-elect Biden’s team access to required federal resources to start the formal transition process.

Nov. 25: President Trump pardons Michael Flynn, his first national security advisor.

Nov. 26: President Trump says he will leave the White House once Biden is officially declared the winner of the electoral college.

Nov. 27: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, is assassinated near Tehran.

Iranian military personnel stand near the flag-draped coffin of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi. (Iranian Defense Ministry)

Nov. 29: The Denver Broncos are forced to play a practice-squad receiver at quarterback after all four of the team’s quarterbacks are disqualified due to virus testing and safety protocols.

Nov 30: Raymond Chan, a former senior aide to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, has been charged with conspiracy, bribery, fraud and lying to FBI agents in the ongoing federal probe into corruption at City Hall, according to court records made public.

Nov. 30: The pro bono law firm Public Counsel files a lawsuit against the state of California, saying it has failed during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a free and equal education to all students, violating the state Constitution and discriminating against Black, Latino and low-income families.