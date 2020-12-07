These photos reveal California’s harrowing 2020, month by month

It’s been a wild ride.
2020 will not go down as a footnote in history. More likely, it’s the year no one will forget.
Visually it brought challenges — PPEs, social distancing — and an incredible body of storytelling.
It all started with the loss of a legend.
January
At the end of the month, the Los Angeles Fire Department executed a dramatic rescue after a large blaze enveloped the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza apartments.
February
March
On Thursday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide “stay at home” order. Los Angeles Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin and videographer Mark Potts document the first night of the order in Hollywood.
Make way for Granny: L.A. grocers go 65-plus in pre-dawn hours during coronavirus pandemic
Retailers are setting aside time for seniors and other vulnerable populations to do their shopping in a less-crowded environment.
April
The deer, bobcats, coyotes and bears no longer have to deal with the hordes of camera-toting tourist vying to capture nature. They now roam unfettered.
Firefighters and law enforcement officers from L.A. to Laguna Beach express their gratitude to healthcare workers for their efforts in fighting COVID-19.
As we all adjust to our new lives under the umbrella of the coronavirus, Los Angeles Times photographer Luis Sinco gives us a look at downtown Los Angeles with the spotlight on Broadway.
May
Photos of raucous protests around the state | Demonstrators demand stay-at-home order be lifted
Demonstrators demand that Gov. Gavin Newson’s stay-at-home order be lifted.
The coronavirus is killing so many people in Tijuana that the morgue has run out of refrigerator space for bodies.
Visual look at the third phase to reopen California amid the coronavirus outbreak.
June
You’ll need a reservation to visit Yosemite, even if you’re just going for the day.
A look at people around the Southland doing their thing, all masked up.
July
With this week’s Comic-Con International moving online because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a whole world of cosplayers with a lot of creativity to show off.
Second wave of coronavirus has businesses and the public moving from indoors to the great outdoors
The medical flight crew of Mercy Air was getting ready for bed when they got their first call of the day.
August
The iconic Monterey Bay Aquarium has been closed since March because of the pandemic, forcing major cutbacks. Still, the animals must be cared for.
It’s hard to predict what may happen when California’s primary schools reopen. But when it comes to the state’s youngest students, data are more robust and reassuring.
In searing heat, with a pandemic raging, homeless workers are on a quest to save lives in Hollywood
L.A.'s growing population of homeless people had enough troubles. They didn’t need the coronavirus on top of them — or this wretched, blistering heat wave.
September
The skies around the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California took on an eerie glow as smoke from several fires enveloped the region.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Black-owned businesses in the Leimert Park Village have been thriving this summer. Many owners begin to strategize on how to make the most of the historic moment.
October
The LAPD said more than 30 buildings were damaged, and eight officers and two other people were injured when celebrations turned destructive.
Galapagos Islands | With tour boats moored due to the coronavirus pandemic, the animals are out
The Galapagos marine reserve faces threats from industrial fishing, climate change and a drastic drop in tourism and funding for conservation.
November
Images from Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada show 2020 election unrest.
Photos: Governor Newsom announces new stay-at-home order as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a stay-at-home order prohibiting most nonessential activity between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in counties in the strictest tier of the state’s reopening road map.
December
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis
