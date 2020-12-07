These photos reveal California’s harrowing 2020, month by month

It’s been a wild ride.

2020 will not go down as a footnote in history. More likely, it’s the year no one will forget.

Visually it brought challenges — PPEs, social distancing — and an incredible body of storytelling.

It all started with the loss of a legend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

January

Jan. 26: Fans gather outside Staples Center to mourn Kobe Bryant after news spread of the helicopter crash that killed him, his daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas. More photos : Fans gather outside Staples Center to mourn Kobe Bryant after news spread of the helicopter crash that killed him, his daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 31: From left, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Quin Cook, and LeBron James honor Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center. More photos : From left, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Quin Cook, and LeBron James honor Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

At the end of the month, the Los Angeles Fire Department executed a dramatic rescue after a large blaze enveloped the sixth floor of the 25-story Barrington Plaza apartments.

Jan. 29: A resident tries to escape the flames as firefighters battled a fire at the Barrington Plaza apartments. More photos. A resident tries to escape the flames as firefighters battled a fire at the Barrington Plaza apartments. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

February

Feb. 8: Bryan Matsumoto pets Lalo near the waterfall at the end of Trail Canyon Falls in the San Gabriel Mountains. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 19: Bumdog Torres outside the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles. Torres, who is homeless, he says, more or less by choice, has made two feature-length films while living on the streets. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

March

March 31: Billy Gross and Kristina Sorensen check out a new sign with timely sentiments painted on a wall while taking their dog Bear for a walk on La Brea Avenue. More photos : Billy Gross and Kristina Sorensen check out a new sign with timely sentiments painted on a wall while taking their dog Bear for a walk on La Brea Avenue. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

March 31: Grace Carter, 15, practices her dance routine in the isolation of her bedroom in Riverside since her dance classes and school were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s hard. My bedroom is a smaller space. I miss all my friends at the studio, " Grace said. More photos : Grace Carter, 15, practices her dance routine in the isolation of her bedroom in Riverside since her dance classes and school were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s hard. My bedroom is a smaller space. I miss all my friends at the studio, " Grace said. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

March 25: Mike Lynn uses exercise equipment at Longfellow Elementary School in Long Beach because his gym has been closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. More photos : Mike Lynn uses exercise equipment at Longfellow Elementary School in Long Beach because his gym has been closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

April

April 7: Patients are moved out of the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside after staff fearing coronavirus infection failed to report to work. More photos : Patients are moved out of the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside after staff fearing coronavirus infection failed to report to work. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

April 25: Workers dig graves at a cemetery in Tijuana in anticipation of a wave of COVID-19 deaths. More photos : Workers dig graves at a cemetery in Tijuana in anticipation of a wave of COVID-19 deaths. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

April 30: Aerial view of vehicles lined up at the West Valley COVID-19 testing center at Warner Center in Woodland Hills. More photos : Aerial view of vehicles lined up at the West Valley COVID-19 testing center at Warner Center in Woodland Hills. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

May

May 2: Kathleen Sion and Russel Sion pose for a wedding photo on the steps of Caroldale Learning Community School in Carson, where they first met as children. The couple’s wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. More photos : Kathleen Sion and Russel Sion pose for a wedding photo on the steps of Caroldale Learning Community School in Carson, where they first met as children. The couple’s wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

May 30: Protesters stand atop a burned LAPD cruiser as another burns at 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles during demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd. More photos : Protesters stand atop a burned LAPD cruiser as another burns at 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles during demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

May 30: Michelle Usher, center, prays as fireworks streak across the sky during a protest in Santa Ana against the police killing of George Floyd. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

June

June 11: Sophia Strauss, left, and Sarah Hoffmeister, both 17, celebrate after their drive-through graduation from Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach. More photos : Sophia Strauss, left, and Sarah Hoffmeister, both 17, celebrate after their drive-through graduation from Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

June 15: A cyclist rides past a mural in Venice by the artist known as Mr. Brainwash that urges Angelenos to remain hopeful during the pandemic. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

June 17: Individual exercise cubicles separated by plastic sheeting were set up to accommodate a class at Sapsin’s Inspire South Bay Fitness.

(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

July

July 4: Spectators sit on the roofs of their cars to watch the Drive-Up 4th of July Spectacular in Los Alamitos. More photos : Spectators sit on the roofs of their cars to watch the Drive-Up 4th of July Spectacular in Los Alamitos. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

July 29: Nine months pregnant, pop star Katy Perry takes a selfie with a billboard promoting her new album “Smile” near Capitol Records in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

July 23: A camera operator works amid a sea of cardboard fans as the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants play the season opener at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

August

Aug. 5: Mario Flores views the body of his godfather, Felipe Juarez, at a funeral service held in the parking lot of Continental Funeral Home in East L.A. Juarez, who died of COVID-19, was memorialized in Continental’s first outdoor service in compliance with changing state and city mandates preventing indoor gatherings. More photos Mario Flores views the body of his godfather, Felipe Juarez, at a funeral service held in the parking lot of Continental Funeral Home in East L.A. Juarez, who died of COVID-19, was memorialized in Continental’s first outdoor service in compliance with changing state and city mandates preventing indoor gatherings. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Aug 26: Liliana Ruiz roller skates in front of LAPD officers who have protesters blocked in the 3rd Street tunnel in downtown Los Angeles. More photos : Liliana Ruiz roller skates in front of LAPD officers who have protesters blocked in the 3rd Street tunnel in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Aug. 29: Brinkley Baker, 15, walks Mr. Bumbles down her street in Los Angeles. Brinkley and her sisters are drive-in circus performers. (Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)

September

Sept. 6: A vehicle streaks by during a long exposure as Fresno County sheriff’s Deputy Jeffery Shipman stands along Highway 168 while the Creek fire creeps closer to town in Shaver Lake. More photos : A vehicle streaks by during a long exposure as Fresno County sheriff’s Deputy Jeffery Shipman stands along Highway 168 while the Creek fire creeps closer to town in Shaver Lake. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 10: A crow sitting on a cypress tree in Garden Grove is silhouetted by the sun partially obscured by ash from Southland wildfires. More photos : A crow sitting on a cypress tree in Garden Grove is silhouetted by the sun partially obscured by ash from Southland wildfires. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sept. 18: Horses are spooked by the approaching Bobcat fire on 106th Street in Juniper Hills. More photos : Horses are spooked by the approaching Bobcat fire on 106th Street in Juniper Hills. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

October

Oct. 11: Fans celebrate in downtown Los Angeles after the Lakers won the NBA championship over the Miami Heat. More photos : Fans celebrate in downtown Los Angeles after the Lakers won the NBA championship over the Miami Heat. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Oct. 27: Dodger fans watch the World Series from their cars on big screens set up in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Oct. 27: Fireworks explode as fans celebrate the Dodgers’ World Series victory over Tampa Bay. More photos : Fireworks explode as fans celebrate the Dodgers’ World Series victory over Tampa Bay. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

November

Nov. 3: Rachel Dobas, left, and Analy Nakat show their excitement as they come to deposit their ballots in a dropbox in front of Wabash Recreation Center in Los Angeles. More photos : Rachel Dobas, left, and Analy Nakat show their excitement as they come to deposit their ballots in a dropbox in front of Wabash Recreation Center in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 11: Cars line up for drive through COVID-19 testing at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nov. 25: Members of the Hobbs-Brown family celebrate Thanksgiving dinner on the sand at Bolsa Chica State Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

December

Dec. 1: A lone couple ice skate at dusk with an ocean view in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement