Fire burns California’s wine country

A rapidly spreading wildfire has destroyed buildings in California’s wine country and threatens the cities of Santa Rosa and St. Helena in Sonoma and Napa counties.
Firefighters work to contain the Glass Fire along Sanitarium Road in Napa County on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work to contain the Glass Fire along Sanitarium Road in Napa County on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work to contain the Glass Fire along Sanitarium Road in Napa County on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work to contain the Glass Fire along Sanitarium Road in Napa County on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
DEER PARK, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Firefighters work to contain the Glass Fire along Sanitarium Road in Napa County on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Deer Park, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The night sky glows orange from the Glass Fire, as firefighters work to contain the wildfire in Napa County Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The night sky glows orange from the Glass Fire, as firefighters work to contain the wildfire in Napa County Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The night sky glows orange from the Glass Fire, as firefighters work to contain the wildfire in Napa County Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The night sky glows orange from the Glass Fire, as firefighters work to contain the wildfire in Napa County Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The Glass fire burns a distinctive building at the Chateau Boswell Winery on Sunday several miles northeast of central St. Helena, Calif., in Napa County. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The Glass fire burns along Silverado Trail in Napa County near the Chateau Boswell Winery on Sunday near St. Helena, Calif. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The Glass fire burns along Silverado Trail in Napa County near the Chateau Boswell Winery on Sunday near St. Helena, Calif. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department take part in a firing operation near a property along Crystal Springs Road as firefighters battle the Glass fire in Napa County on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The Bell Canyon reservoir seemingly glows orange as firefighters work to contain the Glass fire in Napa County at the Viader Vineyards & Winery on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
The Bell Canyon reservoir seemingly glows orange as firefighters work to contain the Glass Fire in Napa County at the Viader Vineyards & Winery on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Goats are evacuated as firefighters battle the Glass fire in Napa County on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
A tanker flies overhead as firefighters battle the Glass fire in Napa County Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Smoke obscures the trees behind a vineyard along Silverado Trail as firefighters battle the Glass fire in Napa County on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Tim Gutierrez, with the Sonoma County Fire Protection District, hoses down hot spots as he performs structure protection on a nearby structure as he and other firefighters battle the Glass Fire in Napa County on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Smoke obscures the trees behind a vineyard along Silverado Trail as firefighters battlethe Glass Fire in Napa County on Sunday. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)