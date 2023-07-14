‘The jig is up’: Hollywood actors walk off sets and red carpets in historic joint strike

Members of the SAG-AFTRA union raise their fists after declaring a strike at a news conference on Thursday.

Our hot labor summer just got hotter with a historic milestone today.

For the first time in 63 years, thousands of union actors are joining Hollywood writers on picket lines as both groups of workers call for an overhaul in how they are compensated and their labor is protected in the age of streaming and AI.

SAG-AFTRA’s film and TV contracts expired late Wednesday after weeks of bargaining with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes the big traditional studios and major streaming companies. The union’s leadership said the alliance was unwilling to reach a fair deal, prompting a vote by the union’s board to initiate a strike — which they unanimously approved Thursday. SAG-AFTRA members previously voted to authorize a strike, with an overwhelming 98% of ballots cast in favor back in June.

“We had no choice,” union president Fran Drescher said during a news conference Thursday. “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity.”

She said she was initially hopeful the studio and streamer heads could find a compromise, but was shocked by the scope of the impasse.

“I cannot believe ... how they plead poverty that they’re losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs,” she added. “It is disgusting.”

Drescher also voiced solidarity with labor movements happening across the U.S. and around the globe, saying:

“At some point the jig is up. You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized and disrespected and dishonored.”

The strike officially began at midnight Friday and directly affects only members working under the now-expired TV and film contract. Altogether, the organization represents roughly 160,000 workers in various fields of media, including broadcast journalists, voiceover artists and stunt performers.

So what led to this historic moment? Labor experts point to a confluence of several factors, which include the pandemic-fueled surge in labor activism across the U.S., more cohesion among the entertainment industry’s unions and the advent of new, constantly evolving technologies. As my colleagues Stacy Perman and Anousha Sakoui explained this week:

“Almost as long as there has been an entertainment industry, there has been labor strife. And, more often than not, that conflict has nearly always coincided with new technologies that have disrupted how filmmakers, creatives and other industry employees have been paid and their work distributed.”

Actors’ demands are similar to those from film and television writers, who have been on strike since early May. They want higher pay and a better deal on residuals for streaming shows and movies. And like Hollywood scribes, actors want to make sure the studios won’t utilize AI to replace their labor.

Striking members of the Writers Guild of America and supporters march towards La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles in June. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

“The union has focused on the computerized simulation of actors,” Times technology reporter Brian Contreras wrote last week. “That is, using AI to re-create an actor digitally, allowing studios to create performances on screen that the actor never actually gave.”

The AMPTP pinned the blame on the union, saying the strike will create further financial harm to workers across the industry, such as prop warehouse employees, makeup artists and set designers.

The writer’s strike alone has been plenty disruptive, shutting down shows and films in pre-production and affecting studios’ slate of upcoming releases. Now, as thousands of actors walk off sets in L.A. and around the world, the Hollywood engine will grind to a near-halt.

Actors also won’t be attending premieres or making appearances to promote projects — including at San Diego’s popular Comic-Con, which kicks off later this month.

Times reporters will be covering this historic strike from multiple angles and perspectives. Here’s a sample of our newsroom’s reporting so far:



And now, here's what's happening across California:



CALIFORNIA CULTURE

For nearly a century, the Winkler Index served as a bible for winemakers, helping make California’s industry a powerhouse. But as the climate crisis threatens the Golden State’s vineyards, some are questioning its effectiveness. San Francisco Chronicle

The heat is on in much of the state (and across the country), but some are still hitting the slopes in California. There’s still snow on Mammoth Mountain thanks to our epic winter storms — and the summer shredding is expected to continue through July. The Sacramento Bee

L.A. STORIES

L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price made his first court appearance after his indictment on embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest charges. Price did not enter a plea and his arraignment was continued to late August. Los Angeles Times

Officials at the West L.A. Veterans Affairs campus said 120 new apartments for unhoused veterans were “move-in ready” back in May. More than two months after cutting the ribbon, most of the housing is empty. LAist

How is it that a city of roughly 4 million people has just 14 permanent public bathrooms? The history of public toilets is one of exclusion, moral panic and existential battles. Los Angeles Public Press

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Gavin Newsom’s book battle with a SoCal school district continues to wage. The governor announced the state will deliver banned textbooks that mention Harvey Milk to students at the Temecula Valley Unified School District if its leaders won’t provide “basic materials” in classrooms. Los Angeles Times

A Carlsbad City Council member’s proposal to raise the Confederate flag and other banners on city property didn’t fly among her colleagues. Councilmember Melanie Burkholder cited fairness in requesting the city consider raising flags for the National Rifle Assn., Christianity, Straight Pride and more. That follows city leaders voting to fly the LGBTQ+ pride flag last month, which Burkholder opposed. San Diego Union-Tribune

CRIME, COURTS AND POLICING

The Manson family murders still hold a unique place in American culture. Those convicted of the 1969 killings have been repeatedly denied parole — until 73-year-old Leslie Van Houten was released from prison this week after more than 50 years behind bars. But as views of punishment and rehabilitation evolved over the decades, is it time to release the other aging killers? Los Angeles Times

Two people were arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempting to burglarize red-tagged homes in Rolling Hills Estates that were evacuated after the recent landslide. L.A. County sheriff’s officials said the suspects initially tried to flee into the landslide area, but were apprehended with help from a surveillance drone. Los Angeles Times

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Pacific Gas and Electric’s Diablo Canyon, the only operating nuclear power plant in California, seen on June 26, 2023, in Avila Beach. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Times energy reporter Sammy Roth and photographer Brian van der Brug visited California’s last nuclear power plant. Diablo Canyon was initially slated to close in 2025, but Gov. Gavin Newsom extended its half-life as the debate over atomic power’s role amid a changing climate continues to radiate. Los Angeles Times

What has 486 legs and evaded scientific discovery for untold years? The Los Angeles thread millipede — a tiny creature that’s been found crawling in some SoCal parks. “The discovery is a tiny reminder of the vast kingdom of small animals at the base of the world’s ecosystems, a universe of minuscule creatures at risk of being lost before we can appreciate the essential role they play,” Times science reporter Corrine Purtill wrote. Los Angeles Times

As another heat wave broils the Golden State and increases the risk of wildfires, L.A. County firefighters are gearing up. One key tool in their arsenal: being able to drop water, gel or retardant at night. They‘re about to do more of that this fire season thanks to a fleet of night-flying helicopters, which are now available year-round. Los Angeles Times

AND FINALLY

Today's California landmark comes from Megan Parker of Los Angeles: Dockweiler State Beach.

The sun sets on Dockweiler State Beach. (Megan Parker)

Megan writes:

I am a beach baby and California provides so many beaches to discover and explore.

