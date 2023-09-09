In these remaining days of summer, why not ride on the swan boats of Echo Park?

The end of summer is upon us!

Pharmacies are making millions of mistakes

The East L.A. parade, which celebrates Mexican Independence Day, is Sunday

Making the most of the last days of summer

In two weeks, summer will officially be over. Good riddance. It has been the hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured (and this is the second-hottest year on record so far, too). Not to mention the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Southern California in the middle of Tropical Storm Hilary a couple weeks ago.

I didn’t move to from New Orleans for this.

Fall is more my speed. The weather cools and we get the consistent mid- to high 60s temperature.

But if you’re mourning summer’s forthcoming departure, we’ve got good news:

Dolphins are still playing alongside the ferries to Catalina Island and swan boats are floating through Echo Lake Park.

“There’s still time for hills to be climbed, waves to be caught, cocktails to be confronted, and Dodger Dogs to be consumed,” The Times’ Christopher Reynolds wrote in his list of things to do in L.A. before summer ends .

If you want to soak up the heat before it’s too late, walk through 5 acres of blooming roses at La Cañada Flintridge’s Descanso Gardens, or jaunt through the Getty Center’s four surrounding gardens. Indulge in one of the best frozen treats in L.A : ice cream!

Few things mark the last days of summer in SoCal more than the end of the Rose Bowl’s summer flea markets. Rummage through countless vintage items to your heart’s content on Sunday, the last market of the summer. You won’t be able to hunt vintage treasure there again until October.

Whether you plan to spend the rest of the summer indoors or outdoors, enjoy the remaining days before the superior season takes over.

The week’s biggest stories

(Jim Cooke/Los Angeles Times; photos via Getty Images)

The week’s great reads

(Elana Marie / For De Los )

Column: ‘Slop on a tortilla:’ Why the defense of Mexican and other cultural food is personal. People get emotional when others deride their culture’s cuisine because, as columnist J.P. Brammer writes, they see it as extensions of themselves, of the place they grew up, of their families’ kitchens. “I think there’s something really endearing about that.”

How California got its good name — a 1500s novel and scores of fascinating people.

Clarence Avant’s political power: The ‘Black Godfather’ had the ear of three presidents.



Chimney Creek Campground, Owens Peak Wilderness. (Josh Jackson)

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

(Janet Yingxi Lin / For The Times)

I wanted an open marriage. Would my husband agree? Last spring, after eight years of a stable partnership, Natalie and her husband opened their marriage. It was the push they needed to jump into the deep end together.

