Golden Hate: Survey highlights the nation’s negative perception of California

The snow-covered San Gabriel Mountains are seen far beyond downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 14. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Newsletter Start your day right Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Is California failing? Half of the country thinks so.

As Californians, we are often aware of how the rest of the nation perceives our state, and —shocker— it can be negative. Half of U.S. adults believe California is in decline, a recent survey for The Times suggests. The Golden State has lost its luster, according to the naysayers.

Democrats and Republicans harbor various concerns and animosity toward California. Liberals find the state too expensive and unsuitable for raising a family; conservatives disapprove of, well, almost everything.

Advertisement

Such partisan divide fuels the negativity, with 48% of Republicans considering California “not really American,” the survey found.

Not really American. What does that even mean?

Yes, California’s politicians must address significant issues like soaring housing prices , a persistent homelessness crisis , drought and wildfires . However, what state doesn’t have its share of problems?

How much are these opinions grounded in fact versus the blue-versus-red divide that lacks nuanced arguments beyond “California is a liberal state, that’s why it’s failing.”

Is California too expensive?

California’s high cost of living is a bipartisan concern, with 87% of survey respondents agreeing it’s too high. This sentiment is shared by around 8 in 10 Californians and nearly 9 in 10 residents elsewhere in the country, according to the poll.

Residents have complained about the rising expenses, with some contemplating relocation due to the high costs. California has a larger share (13.2%) of people in poverty than many other states, based on census data .

Advertisement

Los Angeles (No. 6) and San Francisco (10) rank among the world’s most expensive cities to live in, according to the Worldwide Cost of Living Index . Even the most affordable areas in the state, like Modesto, Bakersfield and Stockton, are experiencing a decrease in affordability .

And these urban regions significantly surpass the national average for cost of living: San José (174.9%), San Francisco (169.6%) and Los Angeles-Long Beach (148.8%), the Council for Community and Economic Research index found . The findings consider “housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods and services.”

How unsafe is California?

National news stations and conservative social media consistently highlight California’s safety issues, shaping negative views. While three-quarters of Republican participants fuel this belief, over half of all respondents share concerns about the state’s safety.

Despite recent improvements in crime statistics in Los Angeles and other major cities, there is still a lingering perception of danger. In October 2023, L.A. reported a nearly 7% decline in violent crime compared with 2022, with decreases in homicides, robberies, rapes and property crimes other than petty thefts.

In 2022, California’s reported rate of violent crime exceeded the national average, but mirrored rates in states including Colorado, South Carolina and Missouri, according to the most recent state-by-state data released by the FBI.

Where does California’s higher education rank?

Advertisement

Although California’s colleges and universities consistently rank among the best in academic surveys, 3 in 10 people nationwide perceive the state’s higher education options as superior to those of other states.

California’s public universities are a dominant force in educating Californians. An abundance of the state’s institutions appear on Forbes’ 2023 America’s Top Colleges list based on schools that enroll diverse students and help them graduate, achieve high salaries and become successful leaders without excessive student debt.

Four University of California campuses appear in the top 25: UC Berkeley (5), UCLA (7), UC San Diego (21) and UC Santa Barbara (24). Twelve other public universities cracked the top 100.

Private universities like Stanford (3) and USC (14) also cracked the top 25.

Have the haters even visited California?

Some responses are puzzling, such as 3 in 10 Republicans saying California’s natural environment is worse than other states.

How can a state boasting numerous picturesque views of the vast Pacific Ocean, the extraordinary peaks of Yosemite and the towering redwoods of Sequoia be perceived so poorly by the right? Have you ever experienced the beauty of Big Sur?

Advertisement

A view of Big Sur’s emblematic Bixy Bridge. Three in 10 Republicans say the state has a worse natural environment than other states.

Surprisingly, 43% of non-California residents in the survey admitted they had never visited the state, with 23% visiting only once.

Additionally, 77% stated they wouldn’t consider moving to California, citing reasons such as the state’s lack of alignment with their lifestyle and dislike of the politics.

Despite the negative perceptions, 58% believe California positively affects the nation.

Today’s top stories

Home for sale along Biskra Road in the Desert Park Estates housing community in Palm Springs. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Housing and homelessness



Crime and courts



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Advertisement

Today’s great reads

(Scott Garfitt / Invision via Associated Press)

A movie star, a suicide and a nation’s war on drugs. A movie star known for the Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’ got caught up in South Korea’s anti-drug fervor. He maintained his innocence until the end.

Other great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

(Sonia Pulido / For The Times)

Advertisement

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

Gilberto Bueno exercises a mare through a Duarte neighborhood as heavy rains pelt the region. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier. Pictured is Gilberto Bueno riding a horse through a Duarte neighborhood as heavy rain pelted the region last week. Southern California is enjoying a brief reprieve from the wet weather, but it’s expected to return in a few days.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Anthony De Leon, reporting fellow

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.