Golden Hate: Survey highlights the nation’s negative perception of California
Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 14. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
- Is California failing? Half of the country thinks so.
- Black and Latino populations are disproportionately arrested more in suburban L.A.
- 12 vibrant spots where jazz still reigns in L.A.
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Is California failing? Half of the country thinks so.
As Californians, we are often aware of how the rest of the nation perceives our state, and —shocker— it can be negative. Half of U.S. adults believe California is in decline, a recent survey for The Times suggests. The Golden State has lost its luster, according to the naysayers.
Democrats and Republicans harbor various concerns and animosity toward California. Liberals find the state too expensive and unsuitable for raising a family; conservatives disapprove of, well, almost everything.
Such partisan divide fuels the negativity, with 48% of Republicans considering California “not really American,” the survey found.
Not really American. What does that even mean?
Yes, California’s politicians must address significant issues like soaring housing prices, a persistent homelessness crisis, drought and wildfires. However, what state doesn’t have its share of problems?
How much are these opinions grounded in fact versus the blue-versus-red divide that lacks nuanced arguments beyond “California is a liberal state, that’s why it’s failing.”
Is California too expensive?
California’s high cost of living is a bipartisan concern, with 87% of survey respondents agreeing it’s too high. This sentiment is shared by around 8 in 10 Californians and nearly 9 in 10 residents elsewhere in the country, according to the poll.
Residents have complained about the rising expenses, with some contemplating relocation due to the high costs. California has a larger share (13.2%) of people in poverty than many other states, based on census data.
Los Angeles (No. 6) and San Francisco (10) rank among the world’s most expensive cities to live in, according to the Worldwide Cost of Living Index. Even the most affordable areas in the state, like Modesto, Bakersfield and Stockton, are experiencing a decrease in affordability.
And these urban regions significantly surpass the national average for cost of living: San José (174.9%), San Francisco (169.6%) and Los Angeles-Long Beach (148.8%), the Council for Community and Economic Research index found. The findings consider “housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods and services.”
How unsafe is California?
National news stations and conservative social media consistently highlight California’s safety issues, shaping negative views. While three-quarters of Republican participants fuel this belief, over half of all respondents share concerns about the state’s safety.
Despite recent improvements in crime statistics in Los Angeles and other major cities, there is still a lingering perception of danger. In October 2023, L.A. reported a nearly 7% decline in violent crime compared with 2022, with decreases in homicides, robberies, rapes and property crimes other than petty thefts.
In 2022, California’s reported rate of violent crime exceeded the national average, but mirrored rates in states including Colorado, South Carolina and Missouri, according to the most recent state-by-state data released by the FBI.
Where does California’s higher education rank?
Although California’s colleges and universities consistently rank among the best in academic surveys, 3 in 10 people nationwide perceive the state’s higher education options as superior to those of other states.
California’s public universities are a dominant force in educating Californians. An abundance of the state’s institutions appear on Forbes’ 2023 America’s Top Colleges list based on schools that enroll diverse students and help them graduate, achieve high salaries and become successful leaders without excessive student debt.
Four University of California campuses appear in the top 25: UC Berkeley (5), UCLA (7), UC San Diego (21) and UC Santa Barbara (24). Twelve other public universities cracked the top 100.
Private universities like Stanford (3) and USC (14) also cracked the top 25.
Have the haters even visited California?
Some responses are puzzling, such as 3 in 10 Republicans saying California’s natural environment is worse than other states.
How can a state boasting numerous picturesque views of the vast Pacific Ocean, the extraordinary peaks of Yosemite and the towering redwoods of Sequoia be perceived so poorly by the right? Have you ever experienced the beauty of Big Sur?
Surprisingly, 43% of non-California residents in the survey admitted they had never visited the state, with 23% visiting only once.
Additionally, 77% stated they wouldn’t consider moving to California, citing reasons such as the state’s lack of alignment with their lifestyle and dislike of the politics.
Despite the negative perceptions, 58% believe California positively affects the nation.
Today’s top stories
Housing and homelessness
- Robocalls, ringless voicemails and AI: Real estate enters the age of automation.
- Malibu’s homeless numbers are down nearly 80% from 2020, city announces.
- A year ago, L.A. County declared homelessness a state of emergency. Is it working?
Crime and courts
- Four southeast L.A. County victims were part of a ‘random murder spree’; two suspects were arrested.
- Black and Latino populations are disproportionately arrested more in suburban L.A., a report finds.
- Rebecca Grossman’s doctor husband defends the socialite accused of killing two children.
More big stories
- Gazans in Rafah watch Israeli bombs move closer with nowhere left to run.
- Why replacing Biden with Newsom or some ‘mythical perfect Democrat’ is unlikely.
- Inside the plan to diagnose Alzheimer’s in people with no memory problems — and who stands to benefit.
- Have Valentine’s Day plans? You might have trouble getting an Uber.
- Feds move to ease FAFSA financial aid chaos, but no quick fix emerges.
- Jon Stewart returns to ‘The Daily Show’ with his trademark zeal and wit.
- Paramount to lay off hundreds of staffers in cost-cutting effort.
- Bob Edwards, the baritone-voiced journalist who launched NPR’s ‘Morning Edition,’ dies at 76.
- What will Tiger Woods play in at Genesis Invitational? The golfer ditches Nike for a new brand.
- A narrow Los Angeles school board majority passed a sweeping policy that will limit when charters can operate on district-owned campuses.
- On combined Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday, religious leaders say you can partake in both.
Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.
Commentary and opinions
- Mark Z. Barabak: No graveyards, no ice cream shops. Some experienced advice on how Biden should handle the age issue.
- Sammy Roth: Next year’s Super Bowl needs more clean energy ads.
- Opinion: Trump wants a pause on his Jan. 6 trial. The Supreme Court should barrel ahead.
- Opinion: So Dartmouth will require the SAT again. Here’s what really matters for Californians seeking degrees.
- Editorial: Providing criminal defense is not a crime. So why do some demonize lawyers for it?
- Gustavo Arellano: Why we need “Rhapsody in Blue” more than ever as it turns 100.
- Michael Hiltzik: Taxpayer ‘protection’ or taxpayer ‘deception’? A new ballot measure aims to destroy the California state budget.
Today’s great reads
A movie star, a suicide and a nation’s war on drugs. A movie star known for the Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’ got caught up in South Korea’s anti-drug fervor. He maintained his innocence until the end.
Other great reads
- Everyone on dating apps wants banter. But what does that even mean?
- Quiet, often subtle moments could be the key to winning the Oscar for these actors.
- Meet A’s broadcaster Jenny Cavnar, the first full-time play-by-play woman in MLB.
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🎷12 vibrant spots where jazz still reigns in L.A.
- 5 ridiculously easy, luscious, gooey and romantic chocolate recipes for Valentine’s Day.
- 🎭 ‘The Wiz’ revival now in L.A. is a ‘risk.’ It could also change how Broadway does business.
Staying in
- 📘Calvin Trillin paints a portrait of a disappearing world of journalism in his new book ... without a whiff of sentimentality.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for paella fried rice.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier. Pictured is Gilberto Bueno riding a horse through a Duarte neighborhood as heavy rain pelted the region last week. Southern California is enjoying a brief reprieve from the wet weather, but it’s expected to return in a few days.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Anthony De Leon, reporting fellow
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor
Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.