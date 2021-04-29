Paella Fried Rice
Paella can be very expensive and a bit time-consuming — not to mention you need a special pan for it — but if you take the idea of paella and turn it into a fried rice instead, you’ll get a lot of the same flavors without breaking the bank. Fried rice is always best with cold rice made ahead of time, so this midweek dinner can come together in no time at all if you prep before.
Heat the olive oil in a large (12- to 14-inch) skillet over medium-high heat until the oil begins to shimmer. Add the sausage and cook, stirring, until browned and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage to a plate.
Add the shrimp to the skillet and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon paprika and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, flipping once halfway through, until the shrimp are just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to the plate with the chorizo.
Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Push the vegetables to one side of the skillet and add the eggs to the empty side. Cook, stirring often, until the eggs are set, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon paprika, the cooked rice and peas, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice has warmed through, 5 to 8 minutes more.
Stir in the cooked chorizo and shrimp, then divide the fried rice among four plates. Serve with lemon wedges.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.