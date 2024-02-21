DDT, WWII munitions and radioactive waste: L.A.’s ocean dumping reckoning continues

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 21. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Radioactive waste was also dumped off the Los Angeles coast

The Los Angeles County coastline is renowned for its stunning views and famous beaches.

But move into deeper waters and another legacy comes into view: industrial waste dumped on a scale we’re just beginning to understand.

Using a deep-sea robot, UC Santa Barbara scientists discovered an eerie graveyard of leaking barrels in 2020, spread out on the seafloor near Santa Catalina Island. DDT, a powerful pesticide that was banned 50 years ago, was found in high concentrations near the barrels, leading scientists to suspect they were full of it. (Scientists later discovered that companies didn’t even bother putting DDT in barrels — they dumped it directly into the sea.)

The barrels may actually contain low-level radioactive waste, Times environment reporter Rosanna Xia revealed today.

“Records show that from the 1940s through the 1960s, it was not uncommon for local hospitals, labs and other industrial operations to dispose barrels of tritium, carbon-14 and other low-level radioactive waste at sea,” Rosanna reported.

That was a key finding in a new study from UC Santa Barbara’s David Valentine and his research team, published today in Environmental Science & Technology .

Researchers found clues while reviewing hundreds of pages of records, which indicated that a company tasked with pouring the DDT waste off the L.A. coast had also dumped low-level radioactive waste.

DDT is more widespread than previously known, and that’s worse news than the radioactive waste

Yes, this all sounds like the start of an ‘80s creature feature. As Valentine told Rosanna, the radioactive waste sitting down there is unequivocally terrible, but the “concerning concentrations” of DDT in the deep ocean are worse. Researchers have found high levels of DDT across an area of seafloor larger than the entire city of San Francisco, according to the new study.

“The question we grapple with now is how bad and how much worse,” he said.

DDT can be found in “significant amounts” up and down the marine food chain, Rosanna noted. That includes in critically endangered condors and California sea lions, some of which have cancer that researchers have linked to the compound .

And the magnitude of risk DDT poses to the marine ecosystem and human health is still unclear. Researchers have ramped up efforts to better understand that, helped in part by federal and state grants . But while scientists have been scanning for more DDT, they’ve found other dumping grounds, most recently a massive site with WWII-era munitions and other military waste .

For 35 years, the nation’s largest manufacturer of DDT was based in Los Angeles. As many as half a million barrels of DDT waste have not been accounted for, based on historical records, manifests and undigitized research reviewed by The Times.

Researchers have found what they’ve found so far “because they knew to look,” Rosanna wrote.

You can read Rosanna’s latest story here and catch up on The Times’ coverage of ocean dumping below.



A construction worker walks along cracked pavement where land movement exacerbated by recent storms has caused large cracks and damage to nearby homes in the 4300 block of Dauntless Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

In a promo for the upcoming Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel goes for a ride with Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon). (Eric McCandless / Disney)

How Jimmy Kimmel preps for the Oscars and why the end of his talk show may be near. With two years left on his contract for ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the 56-year-old comedian ponders walking away after 21 years. To do what? Well, he doesn’t quite know just yet.

Micah Gottlieb, right, and Sarah Winshall, the programmers behind the new Los Angeles Festival of Movies, are photographed at Arts + Archives in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles desperately needs a new film festival. They’re about to give it one.

On Friday, The Times’ Erika D. Smith will be in conversation with author Maxwell L. Stearns as part of Zócalo’s event series about voters’ experiences around the world in 2024. Join in-person or online.

People participate in a “Tesla biocharged meditation” — said to combine the power of Tesla tech, heart-based meditation and the quantum field to amplify synergy, vibration and intentions — during the Conscious Life Expo. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Mel Melcon from L.A.’s wackiest spiritual convention.

