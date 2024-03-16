Swiiiing! Where to find hidden tree swings along SoCal’s hiking trails
Where to find hidden tree swings along SoCal’s hiking trails
Do you remember this amazing activity from your youth? You plop on a seat (or an old tire), grab hold of two ropes and hoist your body back and forth.
That’s right. In today’s newsletter, I want to cover swings, and the couple from Downey that has been secretly putting them up on hiking trails across SoCal. In the last year, Jen Grosky and Keith Shelter have put up swings on countless different trails.
Now we can finally map out their work. Times contributor Raef Harrison put together a list of 15 SoCal hiking trails where the couple put up tree swings.
After going on a hike near their home one weekend, the couple walked by a tree with a swing hanging from its branches near the trail. The sight of it hit a nostalgic chord that stuck with them and sparked the idea to put up swings on their favorite trails.
“We wanted it to be a little surprise moment for people. Something for them to discover on the trails,” Grosky said.
The trick to finding perfect swing-ready trails? The Bureau of Land Management doesn’t require permits for swings, so the couple focuses on trails it manages. They also look for trails that aren’t too challenging but are harder than an easy stroll.
To help spread the word, drop location hints and share other hikers’ discoveries of the swings, they’ve started an Instagram account, @HikerSwing.
I found a swing while hiking in San Diego back in 2021, but this was long before the couple made them ubiquitous. I can confirm, though, that hopping on a swing will bring you joy.
Here are just a few trails with hidden swings that the couple has put up around SoCal:
Cherry Canyon Park Trail
Nestled in the San Rafael Hills near La Cañada Flintridge, the Cherry Canyon Park Trail is perfect for entry-level hikers or anyone just starting out. It’s also the location of the first swing that Grosky and Shelter put up! “We chose this trail for the cool mountain views and nice paved trails at some points for an easy hike,” Grosky says.
Fryman Canyon Trailhead
An alternative to the more crowded Runyon Canyon nearby, Fryman is nestled in the Hollywood Hills above Studio City and West Hollywood. The trail is considered an easy loop, but does include some elevation gain.
Eaton Canyon Falls
This Pasadena trail captivates with its diverse scenery, guiding hikers through shaded canyons and sun-kissed slopes. As the path unfolds, the majestic San Gabriel Mountains loom in the backdrop.
Millard Canyon Falls
This mountain trail located in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains just north of Altadena is great for families and on-leash dogs. As you make your way up the trail, you’ll be rewarded with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains before you reach the waterfalls.
