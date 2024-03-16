Swiiiing! Where to find hidden tree swings along SoCal’s hiking trails

A photograph of a tree with a swing from the Ernest E. Debs Park hiking trail.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, March 16. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:



Newsletter Start your day right Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Where to find hidden tree swings along SoCal’s hiking trails

Do you remember this amazing activity from your youth? You plop on a seat (or an old tire), grab hold of two ropes and hoist your body back and forth.

That’s right. In today’s newsletter, I want to cover swings, and the couple from Downey that has been secretly putting them up on hiking trails across SoCal. In the last year, Jen Grosky and Keith Shelter have put up swings on countless different trails.

Advertisement

Now we can finally map out their work. Times contributor Raef Harrison put together a list of 15 SoCal hiking trails where the couple put up tree swings.

After going on a hike near their home one weekend, the couple walked by a tree with a swing hanging from its branches near the trail. The sight of it hit a nostalgic chord that stuck with them and sparked the idea to put up swings on their favorite trails.

“We wanted it to be a little surprise moment for people. Something for them to discover on the trails,” Grosky said.

The trick to finding perfect swing-ready trails? The Bureau of Land Management doesn’t require permits for swings, so the couple focuses on trails it manages. They also look for trails that aren’t too challenging but are harder than an easy stroll.

To help spread the word, drop location hints and share other hikers’ discoveries of the swings, they’ve started an Instagram account, @HikerSwing .

I found a swing while hiking in San Diego back in 2021, but this was long before the couple made them ubiquitous. I can confirm, though, that hopping on a swing will bring you joy.

Times multiplatform editor Kevinisha Walker sits on a swing at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in San Diego. (Kevinisha Walker)

Advertisement

Here are just a few trails with hidden swings that the couple has put up around SoCal:

Cherry Canyon Park Trail

A photograph of a tree with a swing from Cherry Canyon hiking trail. (Jes Grosky)

Nestled in the San Rafael Hills near La Cañada Flintridge, the Cherry Canyon Park Trail is perfect for entry-level hikers or anyone just starting out. It’s also the location of the first swing that Grosky and Shelter put up! “We chose this trail for the cool mountain views and nice paved trails at some points for an easy hike,” Grosky says.

Fryman Canyon Trailhead

A photograph of a tree with a swing on the Fryman Canyon hiking trail. (Jes Grosky)

An alternative to the more crowded Runyon Canyon nearby, Fryman is nestled in the Hollywood Hills above Studio City and West Hollywood. The trail is considered an easy loop, but does include some elevation gain.

Advertisement

Eaton Canyon Falls

A photograph of a tree with a swing from the Eaton Canyon hiking trail. (Jes Grosky)

This Pasadena trail captivates with its diverse scenery, guiding hikers through shaded canyons and sun-kissed slopes. As the path unfolds, the majestic San Gabriel Mountains loom in the backdrop.

Millard Canyon Falls

A photograph of a swing on a tree on the Millard Falls hiking trail. (Jes Grosky)

This mountain trail located in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains just north of Altadena is great for families and on-leash dogs. As you make your way up the trail, you’ll be rewarded with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains before you reach the waterfalls.

Advertisement

The week’s biggest stories

The Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

Crime and courts



Kate Middleton saga



As with Diana and Meghan, palace missteps in the Kate Middleton saga spark a royal crisis.

A doctored photo of Kate Middleton is a credibility blow for a royal family in crisis.

More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Out-squatted: Handyman Flash Shelton will squat with your squatters — until they leave. As squatting becomes more of an issue in Southern California, a man named Flash Shelton has taken on the alias of the “Squatter Hunter,” offering to remove squatters with a variety of strategies, even squatting alongside them at times.

Advertisement

More great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your weekend

Visitors on the Borrego Palm Canyon Trail got a rare sight when Peninsular bighorn sheep walked down from the mountain to eat the growing vegetation and drink water from the fountain near the parking lot. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

What record Billie Eilish set at the 2024 Oscars plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

Advertisement

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.