California’s snowpack is healthy, but our water system needs some help
Good morning. It’s Wednesday, April 3. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
- California’s snowpack season ends on a healthy note. But...
- As Paris Olympics near, Los Angeles officials worry about preparations for 2028.
- The 2024 Coachella food lineup is here!
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
California’s snowpack is healthy, but our water system needs some help
It’s that exciting time of year when state water officials make their way to Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada and stick a pole in the snow.
Tuesday marked the final snow survey of the season, which recorded more than 5 feet of snow at the annual measuring spot. The physical gauge is just one part of the intricate system used to calculate how much snow accumulates in the Sierra Nevada each year. More frozen water now means more melted water makes its way to major downstream reservoirs, key supplies to get through the dry months ahead.
So how’s it looking up there? The snowpack reached 110% of average for April 1. Currently, California’s major reservoirs are at 116% of average levels overall. Those levels are set to increase as more snow melts this spring and summer.
California is wrapping up its second consecutive strong wet season. Last April 1, the snowpack measured 237% of the historical average. And despite a drier start to this winter that brought fears of a “snow drought,” the series of storms that doused much of the state in February and March quelled worries among state officials.
“You can take a deep breath this year, but don’t quadruple the amount of time in your shower,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a media briefing at Phillips Station.
But a strong snowpack doesn’t provide a complete picture of the state of water in the Golden State, as Times reporter Ian James noted:
“Even with its reservoirs at healthy levels, California faces complex water management problems, such as struggling fish populations and the depletion of groundwater in many farming areas. Chronic shortages of water from the Colorado River, a key source for Southern California, are also forcing water managers to make plans for scaling back water use.”
Newsom’s tone Tuesday was less celebratory and more cautionary as he made it clear that the state needed to bolster efforts to modernize its water system, which he said “was designed for a world that no longer exists.” As climate change drives more extreme weather conditions — meaning a worsening whipsaw of droughts and flooding — how will the state protect and improve vital water supplies?
A recent report from the Pacific Institute found that California lets nearly 2.3 million acre-feet of stormwater wash out to sea each year. That works out to hundreds of billions of gallons.
State officials hope to reduce those losses, releasing the latest update to the California Water Plan, in which they explain their intent to focus “on the innovation and investments in California’s watersheds, water systems, and communities needed for a resilient and equitable future.”
On Tuesday, Newsom pointed to renewed efforts to capture more stormwater, recharge depleted groundwater and invest in major infrastructure projects. That includes the Sites Reservoir, as well as the proposed Delta Conveyance Project, which aims to transport water beneath the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta via a 45-mile tunnel.
State officials say the $16-billion water tunnel would help capture more winter water that currently ends up in the ocean. But the project is proving to be an uphill (or upstream) battle. The plan is being fought in court by environmental groups, tribal leaders and fishing advocates, who argue the tunnel project would harm the delta’s already jeopardized ecosystem.
Wonder how strong or scarce the Sierra Nevada’s snowpack has been over time? Check out this graphic from Times data journalist Sean Greene, visualizing two decades of snowpack.
Today’s top stories
2028 Summer Olympics
- As Paris Olympics near, Los Angeles officials worry about preparations for 2028.
- L.A. officials study Paris as they prep for the 2028 Olympics.
- Amid leadership changes, LA28 still confident it can raise billions for 2028 Olympics.
- She’s 12. She runs an under-3-hour marathon. And she’s prepping for the 2028 Olympics.
Disney boardroom showdown
- Disney’s biggest shareholder fight in 20 years will shape the company’s future.
- 9 things to know about the great Disney-Nelson Peltz proxy fight.
- ‘We have to go to war’: The man battling Disney’s Bob Iger — and increasingly long odds.
Schools and education
- LAUSD banned charter schools from many of its campuses. Now charters will fight it in court.
- Laguna Beach High School investigates ‘inappropriate’ AI-generated images of students.
The Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal
- The Japanese have treated the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal like a ‘presidential election.’ The media takes his side.
- It’s not just Shohei — a massive scandal involving sports betting is just around the corner.
Earthquake in Taiwan
- Taiwan‘s strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century rocked the island during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and and causing the deaths of four people.
- Seismologist and authoer Lucy Jones says this is the most important thing you can do to prepare for a quake.
Gaza
- California city council meetings stir up a heated debate over calls for Gaza cease-fire.
- Grief and anger as workers with José Andrés aid kitchen killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex says feds ‘terrorized’ her sons, posts dramatic video of L.A. raid.
- What to know about the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuits and raids.
Alleged deputy gang in L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
- An ex-deputy says he was fired after refusing to affiliate with alleged deputy gang.
- Sheriff’s Department flouts county request for info on alleged deputy gang, report says
More big stories
- Who is Don Hankey? The L.A. billionaire financed Donald Trump’s appeal bond.
- Thanks to termite tents, California is a top U.S. emitter of a planet-warming pesticide.
- L.A. Metro’s D Line hits a milestone: Tunneling is complete for expansion to the Westside.
- Rockets? Meteors? UFOs? Here’s what really caused Tuesday morning’s sky show.
- Orange County doctor charged with poisoning her husband with Drano faces new allegations
- Angie Harmon’s dog is fatally shot by an Instacart driver: ‘We are completely traumatized.’
Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.
Commentary and opinions
- Anita Chabria: Trump could gut abortion access in California if elected. Here’s how.
- Sammy Roth: Disneyland is ditching gas cars at Autopia. It’s a great first step for Tomorrowland.
- Editorial: California snow survey makes it official — we’re all wet.
- Editorial: Kill barred owls so spotted owls can live? Wildlife service should put plan on hold.
- Robin Abcarian: I wanted to hate what UC Berkeley parents are doing in the name of safety, but I can’t.
- Editorial: Criminal justice reform is alive. Thank conservatives.
Today’s great reads
They transformed a sad, junk-filled yard into a DIY native plant wonderland. It’s taken a decade, but Raul Rojas and Thomas Zamora have turned a Highland Park yard of hard dirt and junked cars into a lush expanse of native plants, succulents and vegetables.
Other great reads
- Global wine glut compounds headaches for struggling California vineyards
- He faces execution. His lawyers may have earned less than $4 an hour.
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🍖 🌮 2024 Coachella food lineup is stacked with heavy hitters from L.A.’s dining scene.
- 9 breezy walks to explore L.A.’s most beautiful, ornate bridges.
Staying in
- 📺 ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ was inspired by George and Mayan Lopez’s real life. Season 2 is even more meta.
- 📖 Why Don Winslow’s ‘City in Ruins’ will be his last novel.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for Diep Tran’s creamy white beans in lemongrass coconut broth.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Show us your favorite place in California! We’re running low on submissions. Send us photos that scream California and we may feature them in an edition of Essential California.
Today’s great photo is from Guillermo Mara of Los Angeles: Paradise Cove Beach. Mara writes:
Most of the year, my wife and I live in Uruguay. Los Angeles is our favorite place in the U.S., and we stay there for about two months every year. It is a tradition for us to visit Paradise Cove every year on our last day in Los Angeles. It is our special place to take a good sip of the Los Angeles atmosphere to keep in our hearts until our next visit.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Ryan Fonseca, reporter
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor
Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.