Could Orange County help determine the balance of power in Congress?
- Most Orange County Republicans deny 2020 election results, potentially swaying key congressional races, poll finds.
- UCLA struggles to recover after 200 were arrested, pro-Palestinian camp torn down.
- Seven must-try Brazilian restaurants in Culver City (and beyond).
Some Orange County residents are skeptical of election results, poll finds
A UC Irvine School of Social Ecology poll released last month offers some new insights into the electoral role that will be played by this purple county, which is almost evenly split between Democrats at 33%, Republicans, 32%, and Independents, 35%. My colleague Hannah Fry reported on some of the key poll findings.
First off, an overview: Residents believe that the county is on the right track, but a majority think things aren’t going in the right direction nationwide. They are all concerned about the economy. But Democrats are more passionate about abortion issues than Republicans, who are more focused on topics such as foreign policy and immigration. The poll surveyed 840 Orange County adults.
And questions about the integrity of the election process — which have been stoked nationally in large part by former President Trump’s claims that victory was stolen from him — echo in Orange County.
Election skepticism is real
The poll found that 26% of the adults surveyed do not believe Biden won the presidency legitimately in 2020. An additional 17% said they were unsure about the question.
Most county Democrats, 88%, believe the 2020 election results — with 54% of independents in agreement. But a majority of Republicans, 55%, thought Biden’s win was illegitimate. The remaining 46% of independents was split evenly between those who are skeptical of the 2020 election results and those who are unsure — both at 23% each.
The rising popularity of vote-by-mail ballots, which began during the pandemic, has changed “the pattern of vote counting as results trickle in, fueling beliefs that something nefarious is afoot,” Hannah wrote.
“Trump was winning on election night, and then as more and more votes were counted, he began to lose,” Jon Gould, dean of the UCI School of Social Ecology, who spearheaded the poll, told Hannah. “That looks to some people like someone’s been tweaking the election results, as opposed to people for the first time being exposed to vote by mail.”
Why this is important
General mistrust in elections could determine the fate of highly competitive congressional races in Orange County, particularly the 45th and 47th districts, where even a few votes could sway the results and thus the balance of power in Congress.
In the 45th District, Democrat Derek Tran is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Steel. Democrat state Sen. Dave Min and Republican Scott Baugh are competing to replace Democratic Rep. Katie Porter in the 47th District, which is largely a coastal district.
“Distrust in the election system may very well convince some people not to participate,” Gould said. “What we’re seeing is that people who distrust it more tend to skew to the right, and so that would hurt Republicans.”
What is a “double hater?”
When asked about their impressions of Biden, 58% expressed strong or somewhat unfavorable ideas. Similarly, when asked about Trump, 59% had strong or somewhat negative thoughts of Trump.
Then there are the Orange County “double haters,” the 22% who do not have favorable impressions of Biden or Trump. Among likeliest voters who are “double haters,” the percentage of those who said they would vote for Biden in 2024 was almost three times more than those who said they would choose Trump — 44% for the first, 15% for the latter. However, 30% said they would prefer a third-party presidential candidate.
But most concerning to Orange County Registrar of Voters Bob Page has been questions about the integrity of the election process. He started conducting open tours of the ballot counting operation in Santa Ana during the 2022 midterms in an effort to show people the process and alleviate concerns. Yet the poll showed election skepticism has persisted.
- Editorial: Biden is expanding two California national monuments. He shouldn’t stop there.
- Harry Litman: The Trump prosecution has a Michael Cohen problem — and a plan to solve it.
- Mary McNamara: Fears about ‘Ozempic babies’ show how woeful U.S. women’s healthcare really is.
Tiffany Haddish just can’t quit. Even when she knows she should. There has definitely been a palpable vibe shift surrounding Haddish, Amy Kaufman writes. It’s not that she doesn’t still get work — in the last year she’s appeared in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” the last season of “The Afterparty” on Apple TV+ and a film role in the forthcoming “Bad Boys” sequel. But she’s no longer one of those beloved stars everyone seems to root for.
Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Maggie Shannon at the secret poker games opening doors in L.A.’s art scene.
