3 charts that show L.A. voters are frustrated with housing costs

Good morning. It’s Thursday, May 9. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Renters and young adults are more frustrated with Los Angeles’ housing crisis than ever, poll says.

The superintendent of Berkeley schools rejected accusations that the district’s K-12 classrooms have become breeding grounds for antisemitism.

Where to buy a bra in L.A. that actually fits.

And here’s today’s e-newspaper

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through our biggest news, features and recommendations every morning Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Renters and young adults are more frustrated with Los Angeles’ housing crisis than ever

About three-quarters of renters and people under 35 have considered leaving L.A. despite wanting to buy a home here, a new poll has found.

The reason? High housing costs.

The Los Angeles Business Council Institute in partnership with the Los Angeles Times surveyed 600 registered voters in the city of L.A. between April 3-7.

A majority of them, especially renters and those under 35, expressed stark anxiety about housing and homeownership, saying they personally had difficulty affording housing in the city.

Advertisement

My colleague Liam Dillion reported on the poll. Let’s take a look at some of the major findings.

87% of voters believe housing affordability is a serious crisis in L.A., according to the poll. 93% of poll respondents believe homelessness is a serious problem, a 4 percentage point drop from the last LABC-Times survey in 2019.

Angelenos are forced to find additional sources of income to afford housing

More than 40% of respondents said they found additional sources of income to afford housing in the last five years. Nearly 20% said they added new roommates or renters to pay bills or had fallen behind their rent or mortgage payments. Another 6% said they were homeless or lived in vehicles in that period.

74% of renters have considered leaving L.A. due to rising housing costs, while only 33% of homeowners have.

60% of poll respondents overall said they debated moving from L.A. because of high housing costs, with 35% saying they “seriously” considered doing so. This percentage increased by 14 points for renters, and dropped by 24 points for homeowners.

Angelenos think they are working hard but still find themselves failing to keep pace with rising costs, Aileen Cardona-Arroyo, a senior vice president at Hart Research, the polling firm that administered the survey, told Dillon.

Renters tend to spend more of their income on housing every month than owners

In recent years, both average rents for new listings and home values have skyrocketed in L.A., according to data from Zillow .

More than half of renters spend 30% or more of their income on rent, according to a UCLA analysis. But only 3 in 10 homeowners spend that much.

More than half of voters agreed that the city should substantially increase homebuilding to address its housing crisis. Renters and those under 35 were more likely to support new construction than homeowners and those over 65.

Most people agree L.A. needs more housing. They don’t agree on where, how much, or if it will help.

At least 80% of voters favored the construction of income-restricted affordable housing, housing for veterans, public service workers, low-income seniors and low-income families with children. More than 60% of voters also supported building long-term housing for homeless residents.

Advertisement

But only 42% of homeowners agreed that widespread construction would alleviate L.A.’s housing problem.

32% of voters opposed widespread construction, and said they feared it would increase the city’s population and worsen traffic. 49% also said that new construction in their neighborhoods would increase housing costs and push residents out.

Some academic research has shown that new homebuilding decreases rents or slows their growth in a region as a whole. But, there isn’t much consensus on how new construction affects an individual neighborhood.

More from the poll:



Los Angeles voters want more housing but worry it won’t help them.

Most young adults and renters are considering leaving L.A. due to high housing costs.

Today’s top stories

Enikia Ford Morthel, superintendent of Berkeley Unified School District, was called before a Republican-led subcommittee of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce about allegations of pervasive antisemitism in K-12 classrooms. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Antisemitism hearings



The superintendent of Berkeley Unified School District on Wednesday rejected accusations that the district’s K-12 classrooms have become breeding grounds for antisemitism.

Berkeley public schools were hit with a complaint back in March alleging ‘severe and persistent’ antisemitic bullying.

Shohei Ohtani scandal



Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter agrees to plead guilty to stealing $17 million.

Ohtani said in April that he is ‘grateful’ for the investigation into ex-interpreter. ‘I’d like to focus on baseball’

Climate and environment

Advertisement

Sea lions are seen on rafts along Pier 39, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Fishy feast draws sea lions to San Francisco’s Pier 39 in numbers not seen in 15 years.

A new study found that the emissions released when cooking food may diminish air quality, even though they tend to smell really good.

California has known about radioactive waste in Bay Area landfills for decades.

for decades. People and pets urged to avoid San Bernardino lake due to toxic algal bloom.

Campus protests



2024 election



Reservoirs and drought

The difference in water levels between a low Lake Oroville and where it is now. (Before: Ken James, Department of Water Resources. After: Xavier Mascareñas, Department of Water Resources.)

More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Mark Swed: We’re already feeling the loss of Gustavo Dudamel at the L.A. Phil.

Advertisement

George Skelton: Expect campus uprisings to cause headaches for Democrats this election.

Mark Z. Barabak: He lost by 5 votes and conceded graciously. Trump could learn something here.

Anita Chabria: Stormy Daniels is shameless and it’s wonderful.

Steve Lopez: They want to ride buses and trains, but they’re afraid. For riders old and young, Metro must be safer.

Today’s great reads

(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photo courtesy of Shashikant Jogani)

Inside L.A.’s greatest family feud: Warring brothers. A mother’s choice. Billions at stake. The fate of a real estate empire hinged on whether two brothers made a deal years ago. One brother said they shook on it. The other denied there was a deal. What would a jury think?

Advertisement

Other great reads



Rebecca Schaeffer’s murder by an obsessed fan led to anti-stalking laws. Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor, reflects on the case.

At the turn of the 21st century, California growers were farming more than 36,000 acres of asparagus. Now, fewer than 3,000 acres are in production in the state for commercial sale. These are the last three farms.

In Southeast L.A. County, working-class Latino students now have a pathway to becoming journalists.

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

(Niv Bavarsky / For The Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... from our archives

The front page of The Los Angeles Times on May 9, 1945 — the day after Germany surrendered, marking the end of World War II in Europe. (The Los Angeles Times)

At midnight on May 8, 1945, World War II ended in Europe, following Germany’s surrender. However, the war continued in the Pacific until Japan surrendered in September.

Advertisement

Every year since then, hundreds of thousands celebrate Victory in Europe Day on May 8.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Defne Karabatur, fellow

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.