Gambas al Ajillo: Garlicky Shrimp Saute

This recipe uses sherry to round out the flavors of this classic Spanish dish. Smart techniques also highlight the ingredients: Start with raw garlic slices in cold oil, then warm both together so the garlic cooks evenly all the way through and infuses the oil with a deep aroma. Do the same with whole dried guindilla chiles, which deliver a smoky spiciness. You can buy them online or in specialty stores, or substitute other small dried red chiles. Finally, using a Japanese ceramic donabe pot in place of the traditional Spanish terracotta will allow for the evenest heat distribution, but either works, as does a Dutch oven or heavy skillet. You can double the quantities below for a larger serving; just be sure to use a larger pot as well to avoid overcrowding the shrimp.