Wildfire season is upon us. Here’s what to know and how to prepare
Here's what to know and how to prepare for wildfire season
L.A. will pay $300,000 to settle lawsuit over undercover police officer photos
Get high (legally) at the massive new weed oasis inside the California State Fair
Wildfire season is upon us
If the last couple of years of fewer rampant wildfires and less smoke choking our skies eased your wildfire concerns, let this week’s Post fire be a wake-up call.
The blaze near Gorman has scorched more than 15,000 acres to become the largest wildfire so far this season. It’s burning in northwestern Los Angeles County but has crossed into parts of Ventura County. Firefighters put containment at 8% as of Monday afternoon.
As of this morning, 18 fires are burning across the state, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. Wildfires are a fact of life in the Golden State — especially as we approach the hottest months in what are becoming increasingly hotter years.
It’s true that California experienced notably milder fire seasons in 2022 and 2023 when compared with previous years. Cal Fire reported about 331,000 acres burned across the state in 2022, and nearly 325,000 acres burned last year. That’s a significant drop from the prior two years, when wildfires consumed a record-breaking 4.3 million acres in 2020 and 2.5 million in 2021.
But that recent downtick does not negate the last few decades, during which wildfires have grown more intense, according to research.
So what should we expect this fire season?
To understand that, I asked Alex Wigglesworth, who covers wildfires and other environmental issues for The Times. She said she’ll be monitoring the state’s grasslands and desert areas, which are particularly vulnerable to fire right now.
“Two consecutive wet winters have helped ensure that there’s plenty of vegetation to act as kindling, and it’s all been drying out as the weather warms,” Alex said. “But unlike last year, when conditions were so wet that the moisture essentially moderated fire activity all season long, precipitation was closer to normal this year, so those winter rains may not have the same effect.”
How bad could it get? A lot depends on how hot it gets in the coming months. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest seasonal temperature outlook points to above-normal temperatures in June, July and August across California and most of the U.S.
Other high-risk weather conditions could affect fire season, Alex noted, like “bursts of dry lightning or fierce winds [that] can quickly turn unremarkable fire seasons into dangerous and deadly ones.”
And as she reported last month, recent research shows wildfire weather is becoming more frequent in the U.S. — and especially in California.
Fire risks are heightened by three key ingredients: hot temperatures, dry air and high winds. Those factors prime the landscape, but the most common source of ignition is human activity (and the fires we start tend to be more dangerous).
So what can you do to stay ready for fire season?
For many Californians, smoke will present the biggest hazard, making the state’s already dirty air even more unhealthy. Experts advise people to stay indoors and avoid strenuous physical activities when smoke advisories are in effect. You can explore this Times guide for more do’s and don’ts.
If you live in areas prone to wildfires, explore this guide on getting prepared. And if you’re looking to fireproof your home, check out this Times primer.
There’s also an effort underway to change how the federal government defines and responds to deadly heat and dangerous wildfire smoke. The Federal Emergency Management Agency does not include those two events in its definition of a “major disaster.” Changing that could open the door to more funding to provide heat relief and other emergency preparedness.
