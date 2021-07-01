Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Salsa Verde

Add the potatoes to the skillet around the chicken (it’s fine if some are under the chicken) and drizzle the potatoes with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss them to coat evenly. Drizzle the chicken with another 2 tablespoons olive oil and rub all over to ensure it’s evenly coated. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the chicken is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted where the thigh meets the body of the chicken reads 160 degrees, 50 to 60 minutes.