Then-President Trump and challenger Joe Biden in their first debate in the 2020 presidential campaign.

There are probably few things anyone wants to do less right now than think back to 2020. The year of the COVID-19 lockdowns, mass death, racial upheaval — on top of the ugliest presidential election in memory.

Yet I found myself turning back the clock to Sept. 29, 2020, to that highly anticipated first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The lead-up had focused on whether a debate was even safe with the pandemic still in full swing — and some Biden supporters begged him to stay as far away as possible from the resident of that super-spreader White House.

I remember the debate as being ugly. But watching it again this week, it was also painful and kind of embarrassing . Some choice lines for the history books:

“Keep yapping, man.”

“Will you shut up, man?”

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown.”

“You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class.”

“Don’t ever use the word smart with me … there’s nothing smart about you Joe.”

The pundits were quick with pronouncements. The general consensus was that Trump was unhinged and Biden did fine. Trump “bullied, bulldozed and obfuscated” (CNN), talked “incoherently” and other times rattled off “unfounded and baseless attacks” (NBC), spewed “misleading claims and outright lies ” (New York Times), and showed he had “ nothing but contempt for the values and norms that are essential to democracy” (Washington Post).

Even the Wall Street Journal’s right-wing editorial page found little to like about Trump:

“The president bounced from subject to subject so frequently that it was hard to figure out what he hoped to say beyond that Joe Biden is controlled by the Democratic left. Even when moderator Chris Wallace asked a question that played to the strengths of his record — such as on the economy — Mr. Trump couldn’t stick to the theme without leaping to attack Mr. Biden.”

Yes, Fox News ran to Trump’s defense , but it was clear they were doing damage control.

But how much impact did the debate really have?

Well, there was a lot of debate about that. Trump was already trailing in the polls. Polls taken after the debate showed most voters thought Biden won. Yet a fivethirtyeight.com analysis suggested the debate really did not change all that many minds).

But the post-debate polls showed something else.

America was disgusted.

A CBS survey said respondents “overwhelmingly called the debate’s tone negative, and most said they felt annoyed watching it.” A Politico poll found “more than half of those who watched said they did not enjoy the 90 minutes of prime-time programming.”

I could not stop thinking about these reviews as we “look forward” to the upcoming rematch.

It’s been less than four years ago but feels like much longer.

Before Jan. 6. Before much of the Republican Party decided shocking lies about a “stolen” election must be its north star. Before even mildly criticizing Trump was career suicide for anyone with an “R” next to their name. Before some of bold-face America’s business titans — who used to crave control and stability at all cost — got “Trump curious.” Before high consumer prices and rising interest rates battered pocketbooks and soured the national mood even more.

The American electorate is more divided than ever — and the question is not how ugly this debate will get but whether there are many minds left to convince. Everyone expects huge ratings — but I’m curious how many will tune in as voters searching for answers vs. viewers there for some counterprogramming that will have their views pre-confirmed.

It all depends on what happens, and I am not here to predict.

But there is so much evidence most people want to tune out from this election, not tune in. “News fatigue” has brought tough times and falling traffic for news organizations hoping a lucrative 2024 “Trump bump” could help their flagging businesses. CNN (and MSNBC and even Fox) have seen ratings crater, and the debate is seen as a quick (but everyone seems to agree temporarily) fix.

The ultimate hate watch? Pollsters are describing a growing number of voters as “double haters.”

One question I wonder about is whether there will be any consensus about what actually happened at the debate. A poll in March found that Americans are even divided over whether democracy is working (a bit of good news: Most respondents believe America will remain a democracy ... through their own lifetimes!).

Let’s face it, neither of these aging men is as sharp as he once was. And are there voters still out there still curious to learn surprising new insights about two people who have been on the public stage for four decades?

Trump and Biden both have a lot of convincing to do. Trump, despite his surprisingly strong polling, faces disengaged supporters. A poll last fall found 52% of voters don’t approve of Biden’s performance — in deep blue California!

And that means both will come out fighting. CNN is reportedly preparing for the worst, including making sure “each man’s microphone will be muted when it is not his turn to speak.”

Will we look back at “Will you shut up, man?” as a high point in debate dialogue?

Pro-Palestinian protesters outside Saturday’s Biden campaign fundraiser in downtown Los Angeles. (Eric Thayer / For The Times)

—

