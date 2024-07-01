California’s new laws just dropped. See how they affect you
Good morning. It’s Monday, July 1. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
- Brush up on the state’s now-active laws.
- Wildfires are burning around the state as red flag conditions loom.
- Why is a Monaco billionaire buying so many properties in Carmel and Big Sur?
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper.
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Our reporters guide you through our biggest news, features and recommendations every morning
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Brush up on California’s now-active laws
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on nearly 900 new laws passed by California legislators last year. Most took effect at the beginning of 2024, but some others align with the fiscal year, which begins today.
New rules on the Golden State’s books address an array of issues, including preventing workplace violence, addressing housing affordability, mandating date-rape drug testing kits in bars, and making it easier to repair electronic devices yourself.
“The list mostly reflects the politics and interests of the Democrats, who hold a supermajority of seats in the state Assembly and Senate,” writes Times reporter Laura J. Nelson.
Here is a brief overview of a few of the laws that take effect today.
Revealing hidden fees
No one likes surprises on their bills. Senate Bill 478 aims to expose hidden fees encountered when paying for hotels, concerts, food delivery and other services.
Many service and travel businesses must now include surcharges (such as cleaning fees at short-term rentals, venue fees at concerts, resort fees at hotels) in advertised prices. A similar law, Assembly Bill 537, requires that hotels and short-term-rental companies show customers the total price before checkout (minus government taxes and fees).
“The laws have already led to some national changes,” Laura noted, “including hotel websites that now display the total price for each stay before taxes, and a ‘total before taxes’ search option on Airbnb.”
SB 478 was written to also include restaurants and bars that add service fees to patrons’ bills. But over the weekend Newsom signed an emergency measure that exempts vendors from the new law. Restaurants and bars can still add surcharges, so long as they’re listed clearly for diners to see ahead of time.
A new state tax on gun purchases
AB 28 places an 11% excise tax on many sales of firearms, ammunition and gun parts, making it the first U.S. state to do so (the federal government already taxes many gun purchases).
The new tax is expected to generate $159 million in the first year, according to state budget analysts. That revenue will fund state programs for gun violence prevention and gang intervention.
There are some exemptions, though. Active and retired police officers and law enforcement agencies won’t face the new tax. Neither will small-scale vendors who report less than $5,000 in quarterly sales.
Limits on security deposits for renters
Starting today, landlords cannot charge their tenants more than one month’s rent as a security deposit.
AB 12 marks a notable change from the previous rules, which allowed deposits to be up to twice the monthly rent for an unfurnished unit and up to three times the rent for a furnished one.
The bill’s author, Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), said high security deposits create barriers for affordable housing, which more Californians are feeling as rents increase across the state.
The law faced opposition from some Republicans and moderate Democrats, who argued it could hurt property owners financially.
Landlords who own no more than two properties with four or fewer units are exempt from the new rules.
You can read more from Laura on the state’s newest laws.
Today’s top stories
L.A. Influential: The Disruptors
- Shohei Ohtani: Baseball’s new Babe Ruth, only bigger.
- Melina Abdullah: Voice against the police status quo.
- George Gascón: Justice reformer, recall survivor.
- Michael Schneider: L.A.’s unapologetic biking evangelist.
- Explore more from the L.A. Times’ expansive series profiling some of the people shaping Los Angeles.
Climate and environment
- Fecal fears pile up as an L.A. hiking mecca reopens — without half its bathrooms.
- The LAUSD is exempt from stormwater regulations. Environmentalists say that needs to change.
- Wildfires are burning around the state as red flag conditions loom.
Investigations, crime and public safety
- The Russian mob, the Aryan Brotherhood, and a mysterious double-killing in an L.A. suburb.
- They put aside millions for surrogates. Now the money has vanished, sparking an FBI inquiry.
- A probe found misconduct by a California National Guard commander. Then the Pentagon nixed it.
- A family decries the killing of a man by Downey police after a neighbor reported he was setting off fireworks.
- A man robbed at an L.A. gas station chased the suspects in his car, leading to a fatal crash, police said.
- Two people were hospitalized and five taken into custody after a beach melee near Santa Monica Pier.
More big stories
- FLiRT variants have pushed up COVID cases in L.A. County. That includes L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.
- The Ventura Pier reopened after a year-and-a-half closure caused by storm damage.
- We went to the desert to get a sneak peek of the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show.
- California voters could see schools bond and historic climate initiative on November ballot.
- Newsom and lawmakers announce rival ballot measure to compete with more conservative crime reform.
Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.
Commentary and opinions
- Steve Lopez: The DMV dumped stupid questions for license renewal, but the “virtual assistant” needs work.
- Jackie Calmes: What an understatement — Biden and the Supreme Court had a lousy week.
- Times editorial board: The Grants Pass ruling will do nothing to end homelessness.
- Harry Litman: A Supreme Court ruling may help Jan. 6 rioters. Here’s why it’s less likely to help Trump.
- Times editorial board: For the sake of the nation, Biden must reassure Americans he is up to a second term
Today’s great reads
Why is a Monaco billionaire buying so many properties in Carmel and Big Sur? Patrice Pastor has spent more than $100 million for at least 18 properties over the last decade, including a Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece and Clint Eastwood’s old pub. Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts writes that “his presence has become a source of intrigue, and for some, downright suspicion, in this moneyed one-square-mile town of 3,200 people.”
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🍣 Here are the best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers.
- 🟢 Move over, pickleball: In this wealthy L.A. neighborhood, another game reigns supreme.
Staying in
- 📖 This 1999 novel predicted our (traumatic, relentlessly bleak) future.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for lemon breadcrumb chicken.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Show us your favorite place in California! We’re running low on submissions. Send us photos that scream California and we may feature them in an edition of Essential California.
Today’s great photo is from Krystal White of Los Angeles: the Hidden Treasures vintage store in Topanga.
Krystal writes:
“Hidden Treasures represents all that is fearlessly loud and quirky and colorful about California. ... It’s the kind of place you just have to experience for yourself. You might even find a gem you can’t leave without. Like a handmade 1950s patchwork poodle skirt. Or a pair of ’70s sunglasses with giant daisies for shades. Don’t know where I’ll wear ’em, but I bought both.”
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Ryan Fonseca, reporter
Amy Hubbard, deputy editor, Fast Break
Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.