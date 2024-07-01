California’s new laws just dropped. See how they affect you

Good morning. It’s Monday, July 1. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through our biggest news, features and recommendations every morning Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Brush up on California’s now-active laws

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on nearly 900 new laws passed by California legislators last year. Most took effect at the beginning of 2024, but some others align with the fiscal year, which begins today.

New rules on the Golden State’s books address an array of issues, including preventing workplace violence , addressing housing affordability, mandating date-rape drug testing kits in bars, and making it easier to repair electronic devices yourself .

“The list mostly reflects the politics and interests of the Democrats, who hold a supermajority of seats in the state Assembly and Senate,” writes Times reporter Laura J. Nelson.

Advertisement

Here is a brief overview of a few of the laws that take effect today.

Revealing hidden fees

No one likes surprises on their bills. Senate Bill 478 aims to expose hidden fees encountered when paying for hotels, concerts, food delivery and other services.

Many service and travel businesses must now include surcharges (such as cleaning fees at short-term rentals, venue fees at concerts, resort fees at hotels) in advertised prices. A similar law, Assembly Bill 537, requires that hotels and short-term-rental companies show customers the total price before checkout (minus government taxes and fees).

“The laws have already led to some national changes,” Laura noted, “including hotel websites that now display the total price for each stay before taxes, and a ‘total before taxes’ search option on Airbnb.”

SB 478 was written to also include restaurants and bars that add service fees to patrons’ bills. But over the weekend Newsom signed an emergency measure that exempts vendors from the new law. Restaurants and bars can still add surcharges, so long as they’re listed clearly for diners to see ahead of time.

A new state tax on gun purchases

Advertisement

A sales associate arranges guns on display at Burbank Ammo & Guns in Burbank. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

AB 28 places an 11% excise tax on many sales of firearms, ammunition and gun parts, making it the first U.S. state to do so (the federal government already taxes many gun purchases).

The new tax is expected to generate $159 million in the first year, according to state budget analysts. That revenue will fund state programs for gun violence prevention and gang intervention.

There are some exemptions, though. Active and retired police officers and law enforcement agencies won’t face the new tax. Neither will small-scale vendors who report less than $5,000 in quarterly sales.

Limits on security deposits for renters

Starting today, landlords cannot charge their tenants more than one month’s rent as a security deposit.

Advertisement

AB 12 marks a notable change from the previous rules, which allowed deposits to be up to twice the monthly rent for an unfurnished unit and up to three times the rent for a furnished one.

The bill’s author, Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), said high security deposits create barriers for affordable housing, which more Californians are feeling as rents increase across the state.

The law faced opposition from some Republicans and moderate Democrats , who argued it could hurt property owners financially.

Landlords who own no more than two properties with four or fewer units are exempt from the new rules.

You can read more from Laura on the state’s newest laws.

Today’s top stories

George Gascón, L.A. County district attorney, is among L.A.’s disruptors. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

L.A. Influential: The Disruptors



Climate and environment



Investigations, crime and public safety



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Today’s great reads

The Clinton Walker House or the Cabin on the Rocks, in Carmel-by-the-Sea, is the only oceanfront home designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Why is a Monaco billionaire buying so many properties in Carmel and Big Sur? Patrice Pastor has spent more than $100 million for at least 18 properties over the last decade, including a Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece and Clint Eastwood’s old pub. Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts writes that “his presence has become a source of intrigue, and for some, downright suspicion, in this moneyed one-square-mile town of 3,200 people.”

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

Advertisement

For your downtime

Len Labella of the Bocce Mi team puts his ball into play during a May 28 Pacific Palisades Bocce League match. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! We’re running low on submissions. Send us photos that scream California and we may feature them in an edition of Essential California.

Hidden Treasures vintage shop is in Topanga. (Krystal White)

Today’s great photo is from Krystal White of Los Angeles: the Hidden Treasures vintage store in Topanga.

Krystal writes:

“Hidden Treasures represents all that is fearlessly loud and quirky and colorful about California. ... It’s the kind of place you just have to experience for yourself. You might even find a gem you can’t leave without. Like a handmade 1950s patchwork poodle skirt. Or a pair of ’70s sunglasses with giant daisies for shades. Don’t know where I’ll wear ’em, but I bought both.”

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Advertisement

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Amy Hubbard, deputy editor, Fast Break

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.