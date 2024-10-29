California is an old haunt for horror films. Which ones tingle your spine?

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Where to find iconic horror film locations in California

In case you missed the signs (the many , many signs ), the Halloween season is upon us. In my haunted household, that means it’s time to watch as many horror movies as possible.

It probably won’t come as a shock that some of the most iconic and beloved horror films were set or filmed right here in the Golden State. Let’s plot a few points on the map.

I’ll start in the San Gabriel Valley, where sleepy neighborhood streets starred as Haddonfield, Ill., in John Carpenter’s original “ Halloween .” Horror icon Michael Myers, a quiet guy who lets his knife do the talking, lurks behind hedges and in dark corners of real-life homes in South Pasadena. The masked boogeyman’s childhood house remains a tourist draw to this day — and a city landmark .

A seagull rests at Doran Beach in Bodega Bay on Jan. 18, 2022. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Head several hours north to Bodega Bay in Sonoma County and you’ll find the little coastal town terrorized from above in Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” The 1963 classic was shot there and a little farther inland in the town of Bodega. That’s where you can find the large schoolhouse where Tippi Hedren and a group of kids flee, only to become target practice for some angry crows .

From there, head down the coast to the Santa Cruz Boardwalk , featured prominently in the 1980s teen vampire cult favorite “ The Lost Boys .” More recently, the boardwalk was the destination for dueling doppelgangers in Jordan Peele’s “ Us .”

OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya), Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) and Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) in “Nope,” written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele. (Universal Pictures)

Peele then headed down to SoCal for 2022’s sci-fi/horror/western “ Nope ,” where Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer wrangle a space monster over the skies of Agua Dulce — a frequent western backdrop nestled between the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

An hour or so southwest in Simi Valley , a tract home became the center of some serious paranormal activity in 1982’s “ Poltergeist .” That can’t be good for property values.

The “Poltergeist” house in Simi Valley. (Adam Tschorn / Los Angeles Times)

California’s deserts are also a draw for filmmakers seeking isolated places for their characters to get stranded, like in the family-unfriendly 1970s slasher flick “ The Hills Have Eyes ,” filmed in the Victorville area. And I can’t forget to shout out “ Tremors ,” in which giant, monstrous worms terrorize a small desert town — in Nevada onscreen, but filmed in Olancha, Calif. , near Death Valley National Park.

Curious about other famous frightful spots? Check out this Times map of horror movie or TV houses in SoCal , including some noted above, but also the eerie residences from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” plus the Bates Motel and creepy hillside home from Hitchcock’s “Psycho” (which also had a cameo in this year’s L.A.-based horror film “MaXXXine”).

What’s your favorite California locale in a horror flick? Let’s split up and check them out!

Today’s top stories

(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

Election Day is a week away



State Farm is accused of funneling excess profits to its parent company while seeking a 30% rate hike



California’s largest home insurer, State Farm General, allegedly hid earnings while claiming it was in financial distress, according to Consumer Watchdog, a Los Angeles group that is challenging the rate hike.

The allegations come as the state faces a worsening insurance crisis, with thousands of Californians finding it extremely difficult to insure their homes and commercial properties.

California has seized $544 million in illegal weed so far this year. But that’s a drop in the bucket, experts say



The Dodgers could win the World Series tonight



What else is going on



Hollywood lauds and challenges Gov. Gavin Newsom’s film tax credit plan as local production struggles to overcome a slowdown.

Lithium-ion batteries, a key element of the state’s clean energy transition, are causing fires. But how dangerous are these batteries really?

McDonald’s Quarter Pounders are back on the menu after new testing confirmed California onions served on the burgers were to blame for a deadly E. coli outbreak.

Matthew Perry’s family marked the first anniversary of the “Friends” star’s death by advocating for his addiction foundation and weighing in on the ongoing investigation.

A local LGBTQ+ nightclub was denied COVID-19 aid. Its owner is fighting back.

This morning’s must read

A Silly String prohibition sign in Hollywood. (David McNew / AFP via Getty Images)

Is this L.A.’s silliest law? Hollywood bans Silly String on Halloween, with the colorful goo blamed for damaging everything from parked cars to the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.

For your downtime

Mocha With Sin and Whips (cinnamon and whipped cream) is on the menu at goth-themed coffee stand Mystyx Kafe in East L.A. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



👻 Here’s where to find the best spooky foods and drinks for Halloween in Los Angeles.

🖼️ Space-age art pulsates with the spirit of exploration at a Palm Springs museum, our critic writes.

🚂 The winter is the perfect time to check out this Amtrak ride to New Mexico.

Staying in



A question for you: What’s one of your favorite scary movies?

Michael Letteriello writes: “When I saw ‘favorite scary movie,’ I immediately thought of the first time (and subsequent times) I saw John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing,’ starring Kurt Russell and a great ensemble cast of perfect types.

“The sense of foreboding, the sense of growing desperation and panic, even the unexpected comedic touches, the excellent acting of Kurt Russell, and that magnificent music of Ennio Morricone, probably the best horror music ever written: simple, powerful, haunting. The two men waiting for the next move at the end of the film: What’s to happen next?”

And finally ... your photo of the day

Today’s great photo is from Randi Chylinski of Los Angeles: Santa Barbara’s Arroyo Burro Beach, a “beloved haven for people and pups alike.”

Randi writes: “With its scenic cliffs, coastal trails, and welcoming on and off-leash areas, it embodies the California coast’s natural beauty. For my dog Ziggy and me, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy the sun, sand, and vibrant community — an essential stop for any California beach lover.”

