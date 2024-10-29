California is an old haunt for horror films. Which ones tingle your spine?
- California’s iconic horror film locations
- Californians head to Nevada and Arizona to knock on doors for Harris.
- The Dodgers could win the World Series tonight.
Where to find iconic horror film locations in California
In case you missed the signs (the many, many signs), the Halloween season is upon us. In my haunted household, that means it’s time to watch as many horror movies as possible.
It probably won’t come as a shock that some of the most iconic and beloved horror films were set or filmed right here in the Golden State. Let’s plot a few points on the map.
I’ll start in the San Gabriel Valley, where sleepy neighborhood streets starred as Haddonfield, Ill., in John Carpenter’s original “Halloween.” Horror icon Michael Myers, a quiet guy who lets his knife do the talking, lurks behind hedges and in dark corners of real-life homes in South Pasadena. The masked boogeyman’s childhood house remains a tourist draw to this day — and a city landmark.
Head several hours north to Bodega Bay in Sonoma County and you’ll find the little coastal town terrorized from above in Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” The 1963 classic was shot there and a little farther inland in the town of Bodega. That’s where you can find the large schoolhouse where Tippi Hedren and a group of kids flee, only to become target practice for some angry crows.
From there, head down the coast to the Santa Cruz Boardwalk, featured prominently in the 1980s teen vampire cult favorite “The Lost Boys.” More recently, the boardwalk was the destination for dueling doppelgangers in Jordan Peele’s “Us.”
Peele then headed down to SoCal for 2022’s sci-fi/horror/western “Nope,” where Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer wrangle a space monster over the skies of Agua Dulce — a frequent western backdrop nestled between the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.
An hour or so southwest in Simi Valley, a tract home became the center of some serious paranormal activity in 1982’s “Poltergeist.” That can’t be good for property values.
California’s deserts are also a draw for filmmakers seeking isolated places for their characters to get stranded, like in the family-unfriendly 1970s slasher flick “The Hills Have Eyes,” filmed in the Victorville area. And I can’t forget to shout out “Tremors,” in which giant, monstrous worms terrorize a small desert town — in Nevada onscreen, but filmed in Olancha, Calif., near Death Valley National Park.
Curious about other famous frightful spots? Check out this Times map of horror movie or TV houses in SoCal, including some noted above, but also the eerie residences from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” plus the Bates Motel and creepy hillside home from Hitchcock’s “Psycho” (which also had a cameo in this year’s L.A.-based horror film “MaXXXine”).
What’s your favorite California locale in a horror flick? Let’s split up and check them out!
Share your spooky site by emailing us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com (bonus points if you have a photo of the location you’ve taken yourself). Your responses could be included in the Oct. 31 edition of the newsletter.
Today’s top stories
Election Day is a week away
- Harris will deliver her closing argument tonight at the site of Trump’s pre-insurrection rally.
- Many Californians are heading to the nearby swing states of Arizona and Nevada to knock on doors for Harris.
- Trump’s tariff threats could plunge Mexico into a recession and lead to more migration, economists warn.
- Trump backers are running away from Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist jokes.
- Rapper Bad Bunny backed Harris after Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.”
- If you’re planning on voting early this week, you can find voter guides from The Times on several local races and issues that appear on ballots.
State Farm is accused of funneling excess profits to its parent company while seeking a 30% rate hike
- California’s largest home insurer, State Farm General, allegedly hid earnings while claiming it was in financial distress, according to Consumer Watchdog, a Los Angeles group that is challenging the rate hike.
- The allegations come as the state faces a worsening insurance crisis, with thousands of Californians finding it extremely difficult to insure their homes and commercial properties.
California has seized $544 million in illegal weed so far this year. But that’s a drop in the bucket, experts say
- Some law enforcement leaders say raids are barely slowing the black market, which is estimated to make up more than half the state’s marijuana sales.
- California’s massive illegal market pushes legal growers toward financial ruin, exacerbates community violence and forces laborers to toil in often dangerous conditions, a Times investigation found in 2022.
The Dodgers could win the World Series tonight
- The Dodgers are one victory away from winning the World Series after defeating the Yankees 4-2 on Monday.
- A kid thought he was going to the dentist. His dad instead took him to World Series and he caught Freddie Freeman’s grand slam.
- In the battle of the brands, the Dodgers are strong but the Yankees reign supreme.
- Dodgers fans showcased their fashion sense and team pride. “Every time they play and I wear this, they win,” one fan said.
- Dodger Stadium vs. Yankee Stadium? Here’s a look at why L.A. beats New York in a battle of architecture.
- Between New York and Los Angeles, Dodgers fans have the better food city, our columnist writes.
What else is going on
- Hollywood lauds and challenges Gov. Gavin Newsom’s film tax credit plan as local production struggles to overcome a slowdown.
- Lithium-ion batteries, a key element of the state’s clean energy transition, are causing fires. But how dangerous are these batteries really?
- McDonald’s Quarter Pounders are back on the menu after new testing confirmed California onions served on the burgers were to blame for a deadly E. coli outbreak.
- Matthew Perry’s family marked the first anniversary of the “Friends” star’s death by advocating for his addiction foundation and weighing in on the ongoing investigation.
- A local LGBTQ+ nightclub was denied COVID-19 aid. Its owner is fighting back.
Commentary and opinions
- Trump is using his racism to regain power, and silence will let him ride bigotry to another term, editorial writer Tony Barboza observes.
- Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? Columnist Jonah Goldberg explains how he will vote in this election.
- Trump’s Madison Square Garden lineup tells you everything you need to know, columnist LZ Granderson writes.
- A second Trump administration could make abortion restrictions even worse, editorial writer Carla Hall argues.
- Patients battling obesity in East L.A. and Beverly Hills should be treated the same way, writes Anne L. Peters, a senior scholar at the USC Schaeffer Institute for Public Policy & Government Service.
This morning’s must read
Is this L.A.’s silliest law? Hollywood bans Silly String on Halloween, with the colorful goo blamed for damaging everything from parked cars to the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.
For your downtime
Going out
- 👻 Here’s where to find the best spooky foods and drinks for Halloween in Los Angeles.
- 🖼️ Space-age art pulsates with the spirit of exploration at a Palm Springs museum, our critic writes.
- 🚂 The winter is the perfect time to check out this Amtrak ride to New Mexico.
Staying in
- 📚 A long-awaited biography of Johnny Carson proves he’s the Everest of celebrity subjects — tempting but perilous, our critic writes.
- ⚰️ “What We Do in the Shadows” showrunner Paul Simms and cast members discuss their otherworldly comedy as it approaches the end.
- 🎃 Here are 10 recipes for Halloween treats for kids of all ages.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
A question for you: What’s one of your favorite scary movies?
Michael Letteriello writes: “When I saw ‘favorite scary movie,’ I immediately thought of the first time (and subsequent times) I saw John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing,’ starring Kurt Russell and a great ensemble cast of perfect types.
“The sense of foreboding, the sense of growing desperation and panic, even the unexpected comedic touches, the excellent acting of Kurt Russell, and that magnificent music of Ennio Morricone, probably the best horror music ever written: simple, powerful, haunting. The two men waiting for the next move at the end of the film: What’s to happen next?”
And finally ... your photo of the day
Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.
Today’s great photo is from Randi Chylinski of Los Angeles: Santa Barbara’s Arroyo Burro Beach, a “beloved haven for people and pups alike.”
Randi writes: “With its scenic cliffs, coastal trails, and welcoming on and off-leash areas, it embodies the California coast’s natural beauty. For my dog Ziggy and me, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy the sun, sand, and vibrant community — an essential stop for any California beach lover.”
