10 homemade Halloween treat recipes for kids of all ages

Witches on broomsticks, jack-o’-lanterns and black cats are iconic Halloween symbols, but let’s be honest. Halloween is primarily an excuse to collect and indulge in copious amounts of candy and other sweet treats.

They’ve filled trick-or-treat bags for generations. Look past the wrappers, the corn syrup and the nostalgia and you’ll see that with a little know-how and a good recipe, you can replicate many of these confections in your own kitchen. These riffs on popular candy bars and Halloween classics are fun, easy projects to take on and enjoy with kids of all ages.

Re-create these candy bar classics at home: Homemade Peanut Butter Cups , Homemade Butterfinger Bites , Shortbread Bars With Dark Caramel And Chocolate (compare to Twix), Coconut Bars With Almonds And Dark Chocolate (like Mounds and Almond Joy) or Homemade PayDay Bars .

Homemade PayDay Bars Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Makes about 6 dozen pieces

Shortbread Bars with Dark Caramel and Chocolate Time 2 hours Yields Makes about 5 dozen (3 1/2-inch) bars

Homemade Butterfinger Bites Time 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 5 hours resting Yields Makes 4 to 5 dozen pieces

Coconut Bars with Almonds and Dark Chocolate Time 1 hour Yields Makes about 4 dozen (2 1/2- by 2-inch) bars

Homemade Peanut Butter Cups Time 1 hour Yields Makes about 4 ½ dozen miniature peanut butter cups

Other Halloween essentials include Candy Corn (homemade has to be better), Marshmallow Ghosts (think Peeps for Halloween) and Ghoulish Gummies . Of course, Candy Apples are a Halloween must.

Candy Corn Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Makes 12 to 15 dozen candies, depending on size

Marshmallow Ghosts Time 1 hour Yields Makes about 3 dozen candies, depending on size

Ghoulish Gummies Time 45 minutes Yields Makes about 3 dozen candies, depending on size.

Candy Apples Time 1 hour Yields Makes 6 to 12 candied apples, depending on size

Finally, these No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars , a simple riff on Rice Krispy Treats, include the necessary components of Halloween candy. Note that it doesn’t have to be Halloween to make and enjoy them.