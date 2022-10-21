10 homemade Halloween treat recipes for kids of all ages

Witches on broomsticks, jack-o’-lanterns and black cats are iconic Halloween symbols, but let’s be honest. Halloween is primarily an excuse to collect and indulge in copious amounts of candy and other sweet treats.
They’ve filled trick-or-treat bags for generations. Look past the wrappers, the corn syrup and the nostalgia and you’ll see that with a little know-how and a good recipe, you can replicate many of these confections in your own kitchen. These riffs on popular candy bars and Halloween classics are fun, easy projects to take on and enjoy with kids of all ages.
Re-create these candy bar classics at home: Homemade Peanut Butter Cups, Homemade Butterfinger Bites, Shortbread Bars With Dark Caramel And Chocolate (compare to Twix), Coconut Bars With Almonds And Dark Chocolate (like Mounds and Almond Joy) or Homemade PayDay Bars.
Shortbread Bars with Dark Caramel and Chocolate
Homemade Butterfinger Bites
Coconut Bars with Almonds and Dark Chocolate
Other Halloween essentials include Candy Corn (homemade has to be better), Marshmallow Ghosts (think Peeps for Halloween) and Ghoulish Gummies. Of course, Candy Apples are a Halloween must.
Finally, these No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars, a simple riff on Rice Krispy Treats, include the necessary components of Halloween candy. Note that it doesn’t have to be Halloween to make and enjoy them.