Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series Game 3: Live updates and analysis

Shaikin: Yoshinobu Yamamoto proves there is still strength in Dodgers’ starting pitching

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto celebrates after striking out Aaron Judge for the final out of the sixth inning during a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

In 2019, when Gerrit Cole spurned his hometown Angels to sign with the New York Yankees, his agent did not mince words in explaining why.

“It really came down to a decision about world championship play,” agent Scott Boras said then. “He and [wife] Amy’s primary goal was to win a world championship. In the end, he had to make a very difficult decision, but in his mind, that pursuit of those world championships was something that was in the forefront of his final decision.”

The Yankees have the most championships of any major league team. In awarding Cole what was then the richest contract for a pitcher in baseball history, the Yankees outbid the Dodgers. And, in his fifth season with the Yankees, Cole is in the World Series.