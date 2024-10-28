Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series Game 3: Live updates and analysis

In the battle of the brands, the Dodgers are strong but Yankees reign supreme
The World Series betting odds might be in the Dodgers’ favor, but when it comes to the battle of the brands, the Yankees have a leg up (sorry, Angelenos).
The Yankees are the highest-valued team in Major League Baseball with a valuation of $7.6 billion and its brand is valued at an estimated $1.2 billion, according to an analysis this year from Forbes. The Dodgers are the runner-up, with a $5.5-billion valuation and $1.1-billion brand.
Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers starting lineup for Game 3 of the World Series
The Dodgers’ optimism about Shohei Ohtani’s shoulder injury this week wasn’t unfounded.
Four hours before first pitch of Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, the team announced that the superstar slugger would be in the starting lineup despite the partially dislocated left shoulder he suffered in Game 2.
Shaikin: Yoshinobu Yamamoto proves there is still strength in Dodgers’ starting pitching
In 2019, when Gerrit Cole spurned his hometown Angels to sign with the New York Yankees, his agent did not mince words in explaining why.
“It really came down to a decision about world championship play,” agent Scott Boras said then. “He and [wife] Amy’s primary goal was to win a world championship. In the end, he had to make a very difficult decision, but in his mind, that pursuit of those world championships was something that was in the forefront of his final decision.”
The Yankees have the most championships of any major league team. In awarding Cole what was then the richest contract for a pitcher in baseball history, the Yankees outbid the Dodgers. And, in his fifth season with the Yankees, Cole is in the World Series.
Shaikin: Joe Davis reveals the influence Vin Scully had on his Freddie Freeman World Series call
Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees.
Joe Davis awoke Saturday morning, still fretting.
He is a perfectionist. He had provided a pretty perfect call of a pretty perfect moment the night before. In six words, he had delivered a magical homage to the best broadcaster in baseball history and the most dramatic moment in Dodgers history.
Were they just the right words? At just the right time?
Dodgers ‘banking on’ Shohei Ohtani playing in Game 3 of the World Series vs. Yankees
The Dodgers breathed a collective sigh of relief on Sunday.
After Shohei Ohtani left Game 2 of the World Series with a partially dislocated left shoulder, the team is optimistic that he’ll be back in the lineup for Game 3 on Monday, manager Dave Roberts said.
“He’s got to still go through the workout [today] and swing the bat,” Roberts said Sunday, ahead of the Dodgers’ off-day workout at Yankee Stadium. “But today feels better than yesterday, and our assumption is tomorrow’s going to feel better than today. So with that, that’s what I’m banking on.”
Dodgers vs. Yankees: How to watch and betting odds for Game 3
Yankee Stadium will play host to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday.
The Dodgers continue the postseason Monday when they face the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 3 of the World Series:
Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games in the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):
- Game 4: Tuesday, 5:08 p.m. at New York | Fox, Fox Deportes
- Game 5*: Wednesday, 5:08 p.m. at New York | Fox, Fox Deportes
- Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 1, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox Deportes
- Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 2, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox Deportes