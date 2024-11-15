How California voters challenged the state’s deep-blue reputation this election

An election worker watches a voter place his ballot in the drop box at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana on Nov. 5, 2024.

Did progressivism in California take a hit this election?

You could fill the Rose Bowl with all the election postmortems being published since Trump’s undeniable victory last week ( including plenty from The Times ).

But let’s focus on the state ballot measures , which give Californians direct democratic power to legislate all sorts of shifts in policy and funding.

With a majority of ballots counted (roughly 87%), voters voiced adequate support to enshrine equal marriage rights in the state Constitution, green-light billions of dollars for schools and environmental protections , and permanently fund state healthcare programs for low-income residents.

But for measures pitched as opportunities to boost much-needed affordable housing , reduce income inequality and reform the criminal justice system by ending forced prison labor , a majority of voters did not swing. And they overwhelmingly passed Proposition 36 , imposing stricter criminal sentencing for theft and fentanyl crimes, while rejecting progressive-minded prosecutors in L.A. County and the Bay Area.

Neighbors and business owners join to support California’s Proposition 36 at a news conference in Venice on Sept. 30, 2024. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

“Some progressive voters in the state, where Democrats control the governor’s office and Legislature, were dumbfounded by the early results,” my colleague Mackenzie Mays reported recently , “while Republicans seized on the moment as proof that California is becoming more conservative.”

About 10.3 million registered voters in the state are Democrats (about 46%), according to state data crunched at the 2024 election registration deadline. Compare that with a roughly 5.6 million registered Republicans (25%) and 4.9 million people with no party affiliation (22%).

It stands to reason then that a notable number of registered Democrats voted for Proposition 36 — given that it received over 9 million “yes” votes (and counting) — as well as against other measures championed by progressive members of their party.

California is often talked about as a deep-blue state that many might downplay or forget its conservative history . It’s true that registered Democrats now outnumber registered Republicans nearly 2 to 1 among Golden State voters. But last week’s election results are a reminder that there are shades of blue (and red) among California’s electorate — and partisanship has its limits at the ballot box.

Scanning through the outcomes, I had a few main questions:



Is California’s reputation as a progressive stronghold greatly exaggerated?

What key factors influenced voters’ rejection of more progressive policies and candidates?

Is it evidence of liberal hypocrisy, as some argue ? Or the result of tempered support among core progressive organizations?

? Or the result of tempered support among core progressive organizations? What should people take away from the mixed outcome?

I took my questions to Eric Schickler, co-director of the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley.

He’s not convinced by narratives about a red wave surging on blue California’s horizon, but explained that the results indicate “a more cautious, conservative public mood than was the case four years ago.”

“California is still quite blue … and, compared to the country, quite progressive,” Schickler said. “But voters respond to their perceptions of problems in the world and will be willing to do things that go against that kind of stereotype or dominant view of the state.”

Voters cast their ballots at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Exhibit A: Housing

California Democrats’ official 2024 platform mentions the importance of boosting affordable housing over a dozen times and voices support for rent control and other tenant protection measures.

But voters’ rejected efforts designed to expand rent control (Proposition 33) and lower the vote threshold needed to pass local affordable housing and transportation bond measures (Proposition 5).

Schickler noted several factors that may have influenced those outcomes, including a split among Democrats on Proposition 33, general distrust of politicians, aversion to giving up power in local decision-making and a level of ambivalence about solutions. On top of all that was the barrage of election information that pushed some topics to the front of voters’ minds while others slid back, he said, “which then tends to give an advantage to the ‘no’ side.”

“It does certainly suggest that voters have not gotten to the point of saying: ‘OK, we need to do everything possible to ensure we maximize the housing supply,’ ” Schickler said. “That may be what the state needs and where some of the politicians are trying to go, but it doesn’t seem like we’re there.”

Exhibit B: Criminal justice

The party platform for California Democrats also included opposition to involuntary servitude, and “support reducing prison overcrowding by decreasing penalties and decriminalizing certain drug and other non-violent offenses.”

Proposition 6, which was placed on the ballot with a bipartisan vote from state lawmakers, was rejected while Proposition 36 passed with nearly 70% “yes” votes.

For Schickler, the pendulum swing on criminal justice reform “suggests that when there are problems in the state that are highly visible to voters and annoy voters, even Democrats [are] willing to take positions that really depart from what Democrats as a party want.”

Ahead of the election, the UC Berkeley institute conducted a poll, co-sponsored by The Times, that showed a majority of likely voters favored Proposition 36 .

That survey didn’t indicate some consensus among California’s electorate that tough-on-crime policies and putting more people in prison is the solution, Schickler said. Looking forward, he’ll be studying if the shift was a slight “course correction” or a harbinger of a growing tough-on-crime attitude in the state.

“One can argue about whether voters were right or not in thinking crime has gotten much worse, but they clearly believe that,” he said.

It could take years to understand how Proposition 33, Proposition 36 and other ballot initiatives affect life in the Golden State. But much like the Christmas creep that’s already upon us, the elections of 2026 and 2028 will sneak up fast. That’ll bring more ballot measures and more chances to understand how California’s electorate is changing, or changing back. And more postmortems. So. Many. Postmortems.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Olympics boss Reynold Hoover uses wartime problem-solving skills to plan the 2028 Games. When Hoover talks about his new role as chief executive for LA28, the private group responsible for staging the Games and the ensuing Paralympics, he often refers to his stint as a brigadier general in the Afghanistan war.

A 150-million-year journey from the Jurassic to Exposition Park.

For your downtime

Friends gather around the flower-topped carrot cake that Nia Lee serves. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



A question for you: What books, movies, TV shows, songs or works of art have inspired you?

Chris Ungar writes: “It was 1964, the height of the Cold War. I was 12 years old and terrified of nuclear annihilation. Then I saw ‘Dr. Strangelove’ and my fear melted away. The full title of the movie is ‘Dr. Strangelove: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.’ I won’t say that I loved the bomb, but from then on, I was able to sleep tight.

“Thank you Stanley Kubrick, Peter Sellers, Terry Southern and Peter George for creating this all-time great satire.”

Jody Stefansson writes: “I am inspired to contribute to your question about artistic inspiration because I hope the little book that I return to over and over again might bring joyful calm and happiness to others.

“‘The Animal Family,’ written by poet Randall Jarrell and with decorations by Maurice Sendak (originally published by Random House in 1965), is a short, wise novel that gently but strongly inspires my faith in humanity with its inclusive, relatable story about loneliness, community and love. The combined wistful writing and lush decorations take me away and bring me home all at once, and I am always a better human when I return.”

And Neil Kramer writes: “The most powerful moment in film for me came in ‘Casablanca’ when Rick responded to his band leader’s inquiring look and approved playing ‘La Marseillaise’ with just a nod of his head. I learned courage and conviction can be expressed in many ways, large and small.”

And finally ... your photo of the day

Today’s great photo is from Christine Pence of Riverside: an amazing view of the San Luis Reservoir.

Christine writes: “San Luis Reservoir and State Park provides an interesting overlook of California ‘golden’ and the meandering storms of November across the California Central Valley.”

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.