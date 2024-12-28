Your favorite movies starring California

From “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise to Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” the Golden State has served as the backdrop to many fantastic films.

Readers tell us what movies capture the essence of California.

Florida is winning the political battle with California as Trump takes office.

No time for a “Squid Game” rewatch? Here’s a refresher before starting Season 2.

The best movies that capture the essence of California

The Essential California team this year expanded opportunities for readers to directly engage with the newsletter. Each week we ask readers to answer a question — from the best local restaurants to favorite books.

One question in particular got a lot of attention and sparked some debate: What is your favorite movie that captures the essence of California?

Below are the most mentioned movies and comments from readers about what makes these films special to California. We hope this list will help find something to watch this weekend. Enjoy!

“Chinatown”

Adelaide writes: “It doesn’t get more iconic than a film noir that tackles tremendous geopolitical issues that still affect us to this day.”

And Jim writes: “How can you talk about movies that capture the essence of California and not mention one of the greatest movies of all time, ‘Chinatown’? Today, despite the state’s beauty and glorious climate (most of the time), it is still as corrupt and morally bankrupt as it was back in the days of stealing water from the Owens Valley.”

Paul Giamatti, left, and Thomas Haden Church in the 2004 movie “Sideways,” directed by Alexander Payne. (Searchlight Pictures)

“Sideways”

Raymond Ballesteros writes: “One of my all time favorite movies to see that truly captures the essence of California, hands down, is ‘Sideways.’

“Alexander Payne seizes the beauty and majesty of California’s Santa Barbara wine country, including a handful of wineries that encapsulates the hearts of fellow wine lovers across California and the country. Of course, not to be watched with a glass of Merlot!”

Keanu Reeves, left, and Patrick Swayze in the 1991 film “Point Break.” (20th Century Fox)

“Point Break”

Fritzi Lareau write: “I am a tour guide and when touring the Golden State I show my guests ‘Point Break’ (the original with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze) or ‘Hollywood Homicide’ starring Harrison Ford.”

Edward James Olmos stars as Garfield High School math teacher Jaime Escalante in 1988’s “Stand and Deliver.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Stand and Deliver”

Robert Reul writes: “One great film that is 100% California is ‘Stand and Deliver,’ with Edward James Olmos and an amazing cast of young actors. I have found few, if any, films that capture the absolute magic that can happen in the community of first-generation Americans, descended from hard-working Mexican immigrants.”

Jeff Bridges as the title character in the Coen Brothers’ “The Big Lebowski.” (Merrick Morton / Gramercy Pictures)

Honorable mentions

“Top Gun”

“The Birds”

“The Parent Trap”

“The Big Lebowski”

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”

“La La Land”

Want to wade into the debate over which movie captures the essence of California? Feel free to email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

The week’s biggest stories

President-elect Donald Trump, shown at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2023, is stocking his cabinet with Floridians. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Florida is winning the political battle with California as Trump takes office



Trump is stocking his cabinet with Floridians. And his plans to reverse California’s policies on the environment, crime, homelessness and education are facing far less pushback than they did during his first term.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to continue the fight against Trump’s policies but without what he called “a resistance brand” that defined his earlier clashes.

Meanwhile, healthcare is Newsom’s biggest unfinished project. Trump complicates the governor’s task.

Destructive waves keep thrashing Santa Cruz, causing millions of dollars in damage in recent years



A large section of the city’s historic wharf collapsed this week, sending three people into the sea. All of them survived.

This latest offensive from the ocean worries officials and locals, who wonder how common such dangerously strong and frequent waves may become in Santa Cruz.

Scientists say we are fighting H5N1 bird flu with one hand tied behind our backs



Scientists and health officials fear we’re on the precipice of another global pandemic as the H5N1 bird flu virus steamrolls its way across the globe. But when that could come to pass is hard to predict.

Just one mutation can make the bird flu a threat to humans, California researchers found.

L.A. County health officials are warning pet owners to avoid raw cat food after a feline died of bird flu.

California is growing again



The Golden State’s population grew by almost a quarter of a million residents in 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a rebound that brings California almost back to its pre-pandemic numbers.

While California’s population gain of 232,570 people from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024, represents the largest numeric population increase in the nation’s West, it lagged behind Texas, which expanded its population by 562,941, and Florida, which grew by 467,347 people.

More big stories



This week’s must reads

(Emiliano Ponzi / For The Times)

A California inmate recruited “wives” to spread fentanyl across Alaska, federal authorities say.

The prisoner, Heraclio Sanchez Rodriguez, oversaw a sprawling drug ring that spread death and addiction to the most remote corners of Alaska, prosecutors say.

More great reads



Emergency room visits at this Loma Linda hospital are long — really long.

Homes for quadriplegics lost out on a raise after Californians passed Prop. 35.

An Oscar-winning L.A. council member? Gov. Danny Trejo? Here are columnist Gustavo Arellano’s predictions for 2025.

For your weekend

Refresh yourself on “Squid Game” before starting Season 2 on Netflix. (No Ju-han / Netflix)

Going out



Staying in



How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

(Times staff and wire photos)

Which creature gets top billing in the title of the Barry Jenkins–directed “Lion King” prequel that hit theaters last week? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

