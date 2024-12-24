Christina Tosi's Cinnamon Buns With Brown Sugar Goo

If you know anything about me, you know I bake cinnamon buns twice a year: the morning of Thanksgiving and the morning of Christmas. I grew up taking in the marvelous smell that is a warm cinnamon bun only at the local mall or airport terminal. So, as an adult, I became obsessed with figuring out how to make the greatest cinnamon bun from scratch. But only for special occasions, because if I made them all the time, I’d neither leave the house or get anything done. Consider yourself forewarned.

If I’m being honest, there’s no way I’m waking up at 5 a.m. to start baking, unless it’s because I’m on the opening shift at Milk Bar. I make this recipe through Step 8 the night before I want to serve it, then wrap the dough-filled baking dish in plastic and refrigerate it overnight to slow the growth of the yeast in the rising process. I wake up and pull the buns out to come to room temperature as I make my cup of coffee, and continue rising for two to three hours, then proceed with Step 9.

Ditch the spatula and by-hand approach and use a stand mixer fitted with the dough-hook attachment if you like.

If your brown sugar goo is too loose, pop it into the fridge or freezer. The butter will firm up in a cooler environment, making it easier to spread without running. Alternatively, if it is too firm, pop it into the microwave for 10-second bursts until it loosens up to a spreadable state.