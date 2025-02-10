Building permit applications are pending with San Bernardino County for two other parcels in Whispering Pines.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your Monday.



Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Who’s buying up land around Joshua Tree National Park? And why?

In 2021, a mysterious real estate investment firm started buying up desert land within Joshua Tree National Park. Fast forward to now and the group has acquired more than 100 acres in and around Whispering Pines in unincorporated San Bernardino County.

But who are these stealthy buyers, and what do they plan to do with the mostly unspoiled land in one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.?

Advertisement

Times reporters Alex Wigglesworth and Lila Seidman set out to answer those questions, poring over public records related to the Connecticut-based Darkhorse Tactical Investments.

Those records show that several individuals linked to the land buys have ties to the hotel and hospitality industry, leading some to speculate that there are plans to build lodgings in the area.

Unlike other highly visited national parks, Joshua Tree has only campgrounds within its borders.

Advertisement

“But the prospect of any development in the area has raised fears of environmental degradation and water table depletion in one of the most ecologically sensitive corners of the park,” my colleagues wrote in their Times subscriber exclusive story . “At an elevation of roughly 4,600 feet, the Whispering Pines area is considered a climate refuge where certain plants and animals may be able to survive even as the surrounding environs become too hot and dry.”

Residents and environmentalists worry that potential luxury hotels or homes would siphon off water from local wildlife and that more humans on the land would only increase the risk of fires sparking in the hot, dry environment.

A prefabricated home recently went up on a private inholding in the Whispering Pines section of Joshua Tree National Park. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

High-priced parcels and construction activity

Most of the land Darkhorse acquired was purchased through limited liability corporations based in Delaware. Records showed the 22 parcels sold to the firm totaled more than $2.9 million — considerably more than their assessed values.

Alex and Lila noted one 5-acre lot was bought for $225,000 in 2022 and last sold for $6,000 in 2004. The parcel had been assessed at $8,199 in 2023.

Nearby residents report a slate of construction projects in the area in recent years, including well drilling, road widening and the installation of a factory-built cabin on one lot.

Walter Marienschek, owner of North American Drilling in Yucca Valley, told Lila and Alex he drilled a well on one of the properties in 2022 and was later asked to drill more. But he later cut ties with the landowners after they would not disclose the intended use of the wells.

“These guys are hush-hush and secretive,” Marienschek told my colleagues, “like they’re in a spy agency or something.”

Darkhorse goes dark

Lila and Alex used public property records that linked several of the limited liability corporations that bought parcels in Whispering Pines to Peter Nawara, listed online as a managing partner of Darkhorse. Two other partners, John Woodruff and Saheer Mathrani, declined to comment.

Advertisement

“Since receiving media inquiries about their affiliation with Darkhorse, all three partners have either deleted their LinkedIn pages or removed references to the firm,” Alex and Lila wrote.

Not a single person involved in the land purchases who have ties to the hotel and hospitality industry was willing to speak with them.

You can read about Whispering Pines, the secretive corporations and more in Alex and Lila’s subscriber exclusive story .

Today’s top stories

Kendrick Lamar performs at halftime during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday. (Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIX



Reflection, criticism and ideas after L.A. fires



What else is going on



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Advertisement

This morning’s must reads

A transgender high school track athlete practices hurdles in Riverside on Jan. 28. (Gina Ferazz / Los Angeles Times)

Two transgender athletes are navigating teen life on the front lines of a raging national debate. “School is where the humanity of trans kids is most apparent, where their earnestness and fear are most palpable and where the sweeping pronouncements of people such as Trump about the supposed threat they pose can seem most alarmist and reductive,” The Times’ Kevin Rector writes.

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

David Hockney’s work “Gregory in the Pool (Paper Pool 4)” is part of his solo exhibition “David Hockney: Perspective Should Be Reversed.” (Courtesy of the Palm Springs Art Museum)

Going out



Staying in



Advertisement

A question for you: What’s a piece of advice that changed your life?

Robert Payton writes: “I was fortunate enough to hear a wonderful description of what it takes to be successful (in anything): ‘Be where you’re supposed to be. Do what you’re supposed to do. And don’t lie.’ Pretty simple and straightforward. Been using it since I heard it probably 30 years ago.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

(Theo Moreno)

Today’s great photo is from Californian Theo Moreno: a cherished beach on the Central Coast, somewhere between San Simeon and Cambria.

Theo writes: This is a “favored surf spot and a good place to bid adieu to the day. We call it ‘the dirt parking lot.’”

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Amy Hubbard, deputy editor, Fast Break

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.