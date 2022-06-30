'Original Recipe' Fried Chicken Tenders

Chicken tenders are fantastic party fare and super kid-friendly, but I rarely think to make them at home for dinner because of the deep-frying. These tenders, however, I could make any night of the week because they’re easy to throw together. I based them on a certain fried chicken chain’s original recipe chicken. It was my favorite snack as a kid, and through lots of trial and error, I’ve stumbled upon the right mix of 11 herbs and spices to stand up to the colonel’s.

Serve these with your favorite dipping sauce or in classic fashion, with sides of mashed potatoes and biscuits with gravy.