One killed, five others wounded in shooting at Woodland Hills mansion party

A 16-year-old boy was killed and five others wounded early Sunday at a “flyer party” at a Woodland Hills mansion that drew more than 200 people, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to multiple reports of a shooting at a large gathering at a mansion in the 5900 block of Winnetka Avenue, police said.

Between 200 and 300 partygoers had gathered at the home for a “flyer party,” so named for advertisements posted on the street, according to Lt. Guy Golan of LAPD’s homicide unit. The party was billed as a VIP event.

“Some sort of alternation occurred which resulted in multiple shots being fired,” Golan told KTLA-TV.

After an argument arose with a security guard, the suspect was being escorted from the property when he began shooting, according to a witness who spoke to KTLA. The 16-year-old died at the scene. The other victims were five men — ages 19, 21, 25 — and two who were 34. They were transported to a hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The home, between Hatteras and Oxnard streets, is at the end of a long driveway up a hill off Winnetka Avenue. The 8,000-square foot “mega mansion” is listed on bookings.com for $2,100 a night. Golan said that the house was known to host parties but was not considered to be a problem location.

“Nothing like this,” he said.

No arrests have been made. Police are speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.