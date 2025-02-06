16 of the best cheese shops in SoCal for saying ‘I love you’
- Share via
-
Cheese is a love language. What says romance more than slicing into a bloomy rind to reveal ultra-creamy Brillat-Savarin, melted raclette oozing over grilled sourdough or gooey goat cheese smeared across a herb-speckled cracker?
Finding the best, most complementary cheeses, meats, crackers, jams and other accoutrements for an artful cheese board is a lot like choosing the perfect date . And the cheesemonger at a cheese shop is your matchmaker.
Bonus: Cheese shops typically have a wine section where you can find a bottle (or two) to pair with your selections.
While neighborhood favorites such as the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills and Silver Lake’s Say Cheese have been around since the 1960s and ’70s, and L.A.’s first vegan cheese store has been open for more than a decade, a slew of carefully curated cheese-centric markets have opened in recent years. Many are helmed by women, honoring a centuries-old history of women cheesemongers and cheese makers.
At Oh La Vache cheese shop on Long Beach’s Retro Row, owners Jessica Sarwine and Erika Ponzo endeavor to make the process of choosing the perfect cheese fun and approachable.
“The preconceived notion of a gourmet food shop is that it’s kind of hoity toity, or we only carry very fancy, expensive things,” Sarwine said. But she and Ponzo take a personal approach, offering cheese tastings, classes and a wide range of prices, with cheese running as low as $15 per pound. The pair are willing to cut just about any size of cheese, from tiny slivers to larger slices. “We want it to be down to earth.”
DTLA Cheese Superette co-owner Lydia Clarke told deputy Food editor Betty Hallock that cheese “feels celebratory.” It might age for 30 months in a subalpine cave or be made from the sought-after milk of Basco-Béarnaise sheep in the Pyrenees mountains — Clarke’s goal is to present the cheeses in a way that pays respect to the hard work of each cheese maker.
If you’re looking to spread some love on Valentine’s Day or any other time of year, these local cheese shops are ready to assist.
Neighbors & Friends
Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery
Say Cheese
Lady & Larder
DTLA Cheese Superette
They’ll help you select a perfectly ripe cheese — such as American cheese Shabby Shoo (named for the French chabichoux) with a bloomy rind and gooey creamline or a tangy Alpine-style from Parish Hill in Vermont, made with raw grass-fed milk from cows raised next door at a progressive school with a working dairy farm. The right cheese is out there for you, and if anyone is going to help you find it, it’s Clarke.
Vromage
At his new restaurant, Vromage Cuisine, Fakhouri uses the vegan cheeses on a menu of pizzas, sandwiches and salads in a homey strip-mall cafe lined with cream-and-green booths. The creamy puddles of vegan mozzarella on his Margherita pizza are ringers for the buffalo-milk versions.
Eataly L.A.
The formaggi section stands apart with a lab where customers can watch experts make mozzarella, burrata and stracchiatella. Lovers of funky Italian cheeses can choose from multiple ages of Parmigiano Reggiano DOP and other specialties from Europe’s boot, as well as a variety of domestic and imported cheeses. Cheesemongers are on hand to answer any questions.
Joan’s on Third
Monsieur Marcel
Kustaa Cheese & Wine
Larchmont Village Wine, Spirits & Cheese
The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills
Now there are fresh pastas, pestos, spreads and other house-made items in addition to the roughly 600 varieties of cheese, plus bottles of wines across a range of price points and a rainbow of sweets, cured meats and pantry staples. The staff are knowledgeable and encourage sampling the cheese; it’s not uncommon to make friends with others in line, comparing favorite varieties as you shop. What’s more, the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills also offers some of the city’s best sandwiches, made to order on freshly baked bread. To learn a bit more about cheese follow the shop on TikTok, where staff post informational videos nearly every day.
Milkfarm
Keep your eyes peeled for fundraising items that benefit a local cause, and events such as “meet the maker” where the faces behind your favorite cheeses and other in-store products drop by. Arrive early enough and you might snag one of Milkfarm’s daily sandwiches or famous chocolate chip cookies, which both normally sell out by early afternoon. There are plenty of gift ideas spread around the shop too, and for Valentine’s Day, you’ll find themed gift baskets and picnic boxes available for preorder. Looking for more food-focused goods and gifts? Visit Parchment Paper, Milkfarm’s well-curated shop around the corner.
Oh La Vache
Cheese Shop at the Mix
The Butchery
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.