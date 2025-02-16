Why are eggs so much more expensive and difficult to find in California? We’ve got answers

A shopper reaches for a carton of eggs from a grocery chain store asking customers to limit their purchases in South Pasadena on Monday. A resurgence of avian flu, which first struck the United States in 2022, is hitting chicken farms hard.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Sunday. I’m your host, Andrew J. Campa. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:



My kingdom for a dozen eggs

The long lines at the local grocery or warehouse store hearken back to the early days of iPhone releases.

But this time, it’s not smart phones or tech causing the latest round of panic buying across the nation.

It’s eggs, a suddenly scarce commodity.

If you’ve tried to buys eggs lately, chances are you’ve run into sizable waits, hoarding, purchase limitations or empty aisles.

While there’s confusion on why eggs are so expensive in and difficult to find in California, my colleague Caroline Petrow-Cohen attempted to provide some answers.

She documented that the average price of a dozen eggs has nearly doubled since last year and hit a record high of $4.95 in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Price tags are even heftier in California, where grocery stores are charging $9 or more for a dozen.

The spike has contributed to an overall rise in grocery prices, which increased half a percent last month, the Labor Department’s consumer price index report released last week found.

Some grocery chains, including Trader Joe’s and Kroger, have placed limits on the amount of eggs shoppers can purchase in an attempt to address the shortage.

Why are eggs prices so high?

The primary factor behind the jump in egg prices is an avian flu epidemic, which has led to the deaths of more than 21 million chickens, including 13 million in December alone.

There have been confirmed outbreaks of avian influenza in eight states, including California.

“This virus is historically unprecedented,” said Sanjay Sharma, an adjunct professor of finance and business economics at USC’s Marshall School of Business. “The reason for the egg shortage is very clear. Birds are getting this flu and they have to be culled as quickly as possible.”

What’s the situation in California?

As eggs become scarcer and suppliers struggle to keep up with demand, prices will rise.

The cost of a dozen eggs has risen 15% over the last four weeks, and prices are higher on the West Coast.

California egg prices are particularly high because the state relies largely on its own production of eggs, which has been diminished by the influenza outbreak. Forty percent of eggs consumed in California are produced in the state, Sharma said.

How long will the scarcity last?

Egg prices will likely return to normal once the chicken population is replenished and eggs are being produced at a normal rate, said Dominick Miserandino, chief executive of RetailWire. How long that takes depends on the course of the disease and farmer operations.

“Right now there is no end that I can see,” Miserandino said. “There is a degree of market panic and overreaction that’s making things worse.”

It can take months to raise a new flock of chickens, Sharma said, and there’s a risk bird flu could continue to spread among them. “If the next flock is infected as well, then we need a real systemic solution,” he said. “I don’t think that there is one out there.”

What can I do to save money?

There’s no need to hoard eggs, experts said. Most grocers that are implementing restrictions on eggs are limiting shoppers to two dozen per trip.

Sharma said he’s heard of instances of shoppers buying as many as 500 eggs from Costco in one trip. He suspects they are reselling them to restaurants and bakeries at a lower price than other suppliers.

“Egg prices are at an all-time high and people get quite nervous,” Miserandino said. “The simple advice would be, don’t panic and do the research.”

Are there any other groceries that could see similar spikes?

Labor Department data show that several grocery items have become more expensive since last year, including ground beef, milk and fresh chicken. If President Trump successfully implements his steep tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, produce prices could soar.

Trump campaigned on the promise that he would lower grocery prices, after frequently blaming President Biden for inflation and high everyday costs.

For more on soaring prices of eggs, check out the full article.

Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and long-form journalism. Here’s a great piece from the week:

A mudslide is cleared on Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades on Friday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Just five weeks ago, Pacific Coast Highway was smoldering from one of the most destructive firestorms in Los Angeles County history, with burned-out shells where scores of oceanside homes once stood. On Friday, the storied coastal road had dissolved into a river of mud and debris after a powerful rainstorm sent those burned hillsides careening toward the ocean, turning canyons into rivers of mud and rocks. Southern California is used to the cycle of drought and deluge, where fires are followed by flooding and debris flows. But the last few weeks have brought particular climate whiplash to residents of the Pacific Palisades and Altadena burn zones.

For your weekend

(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Cindy Trinh)

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

(Zoë Hansen / For The Times)

Two months in, he asked her if he could propose after six months? She said, “Yes.” Three months in, he drove her around his ideal neighborhood, asking if she could see herself living there and joking that he, his daughters and her would all watch “Chopped” together. She wanted it all: the proposal, the neighborhood, the two daughters, him. But he broke up with me — a day before Valentine’s Day — in a rambling voicemail. Would they find a way back together or is there no second chance?

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Andrew J. Campa, reporter

Carlos Lozano, news editor

