Simple Quesadillas
These quesadillas are made with corn tortillas, folded in half, which is how they’re traditionally made in most parts of Mexico. They’re like slim, cheesy hand pies. They’re easy to make and a perfect accompaniment to a big pot of chili to feed a crowd. A cast-iron skillet or carbon steel comal is ideal for getting some of the flavorful char on the tortillas.
Heat a griddle, comal or skillet over high heat. Lay as many tortillas as will fit in the skillet and let them warm slightly so they’re pliable. Scatter ¼ cup of cheese on one half of each tortilla and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Lay jalapeño slices on the cheese, if you’re using them, and fold the tortillas over to close them.
Cook the quesadillas for about 2 minutes, until the undersides are golden brown and almost burnt in places, pressing with a metal spatula as they cook to help them brown. Flip the quesadillas and cook until the cheese is melted and the undersides of the tortillas are golden brown and charred in places. Transfer the quesadillas to a plate and repeat to make the remaining quesadillas.
