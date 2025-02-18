What to know about the Trump administration’s order to end DEI programs at schools

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Schools and colleges could lose federal funding if they don’t abolish DEI programs

The U.S. Department of Education recently announced that schools and colleges must eliminate race-specific programs by the end of the month or risk losing federal funding , my colleague Jaweed Kaleem reports.

The sweeping order sent educators in California and across the nation scrambling over the holiday weekend to understand how their academic institutions could be impacted. It comes at a time when many schools are already on alert as President Trump vows to dismantle the Department of Education .

Here’s a brief look at how the order could affect students, how much federal money goes to California schools and why the Trump administration believes there’s a legal precedent for eliminating race-related programs.

Relatives and friends show their support during a Black graduation ceremony at UC Riverside in 2017. New guidance from the U.S. Education Department indicated that such ceremonies are illegal. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / For The Times)

Financial aid, scholarships and graduation ceremonies are among the programs targeted

The Department of Education’s order was disclosed in a Feb. 14 letter that laid out a new federal anti-discrimination enforcement policy, my colleague Jaweed reports.

The new policy goes beyond existing instances in which it is illegal to consider race, such as in hiring and admissions. It also includes common practices often considered uncontroversial, education and legal experts told Jaweed.

They include things like scholarships for racial minorities, culturally themed dorm floors and optional graduation ceremonies for Black, Latino, Native American and other college and high school groups.

The guidelines, however, do not mention school initiatives that appeal to nonracial groups, such as women, LGBTQ+ students and religious communities.

The order is rooted in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action

The Department of Education’s letter cites the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision that using race as a factor in student admissions is unconstitutional. While that case only addressed admissions, the department argued the court’s ruling set a new legal precedent.

“At its core, the test is simple: If an educational institution treats a person of one race differently than it treats another person because of that person’s race, the educational institution violates the law,” the letter stated.

Shaun Harper, a USC professor of education, public policy and business, said that interpretation is an overreach.

“The Supreme Court did not outlaw race-conscious campus programs and resources. Instead it ruled that race can’t be used as a factor in determining admission,” Harper told Jaweed.

California received about $16.3 billion in total federal funding last year

That’s according to the Education Data Initiative, which compiles information from government sources. California has 5.8 million K-12 public school students, according to the group.

At the college level, more than $1.5 billion is allocated each year from the department to California students through Pell Grants, which do not have to be repaid and are awarded to students with low family incomes.

The letter did not specify what types of federal funds for schools and colleges are at risk.

Today’s top stories

The charred remains of a home on Tonia Avenue in Altadena burned by the Eaton fire. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California’s insurance commissioner is in the hot seat after Los Angeles fires



The devastation caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires has raised fresh questions about whether the state — and its top insurance regulator, Ricardo Lara — have done enough to protect homeowners.

Before the fires burned more than 10,000 structures in Los Angeles County, insurers chose not to renew thousands of policies in Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other fire-prone areas.

In other fire news, officials have yet to explain why nine hours passed between the outbreak of the fire in Eaton Canyon and the first wireless cellphone alert issued to west Altadena.

California officials described ‘chaos’ from Trump’s funding freezes



In court filings, state and local officials have described “chaos” erupting after the Trump administration initiated a federal funding freeze.

While funding has largely resumed amid ongoing litigation, officials say they fear future freezes will be devastating.

California policymakers are considering state ownership of one or more oil refineries



The move is among a list of options presented by the California Energy Commission to ensure steady gas supplies as oil companies pull back from the refinery business in the state.

An oil industry trade group questions whether the state would have the expertise to effectively run a refinery, citing a lack of “understanding of the industry and how it works.”

Amid bird flu, a legendary L.A. deli hatches an egg surcharge



Langer’s Delicatessen-Restaurant in Westlake last week began charging customers 50 cents more per egg ordered. “I tried to wait and wait in hopes [the price] would go back down,” owner Norm Langer said.

California is at the center of the country’s egg mess, with grocery stores charging $9 or more for a dozen eggs.

What else is going on



L.A.’s Asian immigrant communities are prepping for disruption and heartache as rumors of mass deportations swirl.

A new bill could require California to monitor wastewater for disease in the Central Valley.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will keep a Volvo, his last name and a Netflix account under a divorce settlement.

Dry, warmer weather is expected for the Los Angeles region over the next week.

This morning’s must read

(Chiara Alexa / For The Times)

Los Angeles has reached peak bumper sticker, going beyond ‘Coexist’ and into overdrive. It’s hard to drive anywhere in the city right now without seeing an irreverent bumper sticker.

“It’s like a tattoo,” said Jeanne Vaccaro, who for years has collected stickers from artists, musicians and bookstores. “Your mom tells you not to. It’ll, quote, ruin my car, unquote.”

What’s the best bumper sticker you’ve seen in L.A.? Fill out the form in this link and submit a photo if you have one. You may be contacted by a Times reporter to learn more.

For your downtime

Step into Moffett’s Family Restaurant & Chicken Pie Shoppe in Arcadia, a wood-lined time capsule of a nostalgic era. (Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

Going out



🥧 Looking for comfort-food nirvana? Try this 50-year-old chicken pot pie shop.

🖼️ An East Hollywood basturma shop is home to the next must-see art exhibit.

👞 Here are five easy exercises for your feet and ankles to relieve desk job aches and pains.

Staying in



And finally ... your great photo of the day

California poppies cover the Antelope Valley in April 2020. (Polly Drown)

Today’s great photo is from Polly Drown of Palmdale: California poppies.

Polly writes: “The poppies in the Antelope Valley are so bright it blew me away the first time I saw them! And on a good year, they cover the hills as far as you can see.”

